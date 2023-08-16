"Our savior is here, the world is healing, beware everyone" - Fans erupt as Rishabh Pant returns to action and hits wonderful shots

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has recently made a comeback to the cricket field and faced a few deliveries with the bat at the JSW Vijaynagar event. A video of him playing some shots has gone viral online as fans are ecstatic to see Pant recovering well.

The youngster has been out of action since the start of 2023 after he was involved in an unfortunate car accident. Rishabh Pant received medical treatment and then began rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore after a couple of months.

Reports also emerged recently the player had been facing 140 KMPH deliveries at the NCA. A cricket fan took to his Twitter account and shared a video of Rishabh Pant batting freely on the pitch at a JSW Vijaynagar event.

Fans took note of the video and expressed joy after witnessing him back in action. Here are some of the Twitter reactions on the matter:

Kuldeep owes a lot to Rishabh Pant in terms of getting him back on track: Abhinav Mukund

Former Indian opener Abhinav Mukund attributed Kuldeep Yadav's recent success to Rishabh Pant, who captains the spinner in the IPL at Delhi Capitals. Mukund opined that Pant backed Kuldeep at a time when his stocks were down and out in IPL and gave him a consistent run, boosting his confidence.

Speaking to Jio Cinema following the West Indies tour, Abhinav Mukund said:

"It’s Pant, he was the guy who backed him to the T in the IPL in terms of giving him the comeback. He (Kuldeep) was not sought after in terms of the IPL at that point. Pant actually backed him and gave him that run to give him confidence. Kuldeep owes a lot to Rishabh in terms of getting him back on track."

He added:

"He has worked on his bowling a lot. He has changed his run up, he was more angular when he started out. He has become a lot straighter. That means he is getting into the stride much faster than he was which is enabling him to bowl that flatter trajectory."

