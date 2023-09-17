"Our Tolichowki Boy shines"- Film director SS Rajamouli praises Mohammed Siraj for his 6/21 in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final

Film director SS Rajamaouli showered praise on Mohammed Siraj after his six-wicket haul in the Asia Cup 2023 Final against Sri Lanka.

The Indian fast bowler wreaked havoc at the R Premadasa Stadium and bagged six wickets in seven overs to set up India's 10-wicket victory.

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka opted to bat first after winning the toss. The decision backfired as Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya bowled the islanders out for just 50 runs in 15.2 overs. Siraj was the pick of the bowlers, with figures of 6/21 in seven overs.

Taking to X after Siraj's dream spell, SS Rajamouli wrote:

"Siraj Miyan, Our Tolichowki boy shines at the Asia Cup final with 6 wickets…And has a big heart, running to long-on to stop the boundary off his own bowling…"

In the first part of his tweet, SS Rajamouli lauded Siraj's bowling performance. In the second part of his post, the film director mentioned an incident from the fourth over of the game, where Siraj ran to the boundary line to save a boundary off his own bowling.

Dhananajaya de Silva pushed a ball from Siraj towards the mid-on region. Since the slip cordon was packed, there were not too many fielders in front of square. Hence, the bowler had to chase the ball all the way to the boundary line.

"The edges came off the bat today"- Mohammed Siraj reflects on his dream spell

Mohammed Siraj unsurprisingly won the Man of the Match award for his career-best ODI performance in Colombo. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Siraj reflected on his spell and said:

"I've been bowling well for the last couple of matches, but was only able to beat the bat. The edges came off the bat today. Tried to hit the areas, the wicket was seaming, but the ball swung a lot today. So I tried to make the batsmen play as much as possible."

India defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win the Asia Cup. The Men in Blue will return to action on Friday in the first ODI of their three-match series against Australia.