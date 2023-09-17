[Watch] Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill left in splits after Mohammed Siraj chases a ball to boundary line off his own bowling

Mohammed Siraj bowled the best spell of his life today (September 17) in the Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka. The right-arm pacer bowled seven overs, where he picked up six wickets and conceded only 21 runs.

Siraj started his spell with a maiden over. In the second over, Siraj scalped four wickets, but the fifth ball of the over went for a four. Dhananjaya de Silva pushed a full delivery from Siraj towards the mid-on region.

India placed a lot of fielders in the slip cordon, leaving the area in front of square vacant. There was no fielder in the mid-on region, forcing the bowler Mohammed Siraj to chase the ball. The ball beat Siraj and crossed the boundary line.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill could not control their laughter looking at Siraj chasing the ball. Generally, the fast bowlers focus on their follow-through and remain near the pitch after delivering the ball, but Siraj ran to the boundary line.

Siraj dismissed Dhananajaya de Silva caught behind on the next ball. With that dismissal, he became the first Indian bowler to take four wickets in an over in ODI cricket.

Mohammed Siraj missed out on a 5-wicket haul in the last home ODI game against Sri Lanka

Earlier this year, India hosted Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series. Siraj bowled a similar spell in the final game of the series hosted by Thiruvananthapuram. He tried hard to complete his five-wicket haul but ended up with figures of 4/32 in 10 overs.

The fast bowler took six wickets today. He bowled a dream spell, which helped India bowl Sri Lanka out for just 50 runs in 15.2 overs.

India are now the overwhelming favorites to win the Asia Cup 2023 final.