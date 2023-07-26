“Our world revolves around it” - Arzan Nagwaswalla on injury woes shattering Ranji Trophy plans

Arzan Nagwaswalla has been a prolific wicket-taker for Gujarat in first-class cricket with 97 scalps from just 25 games at an average of 24.5. Such numbers give an idea that he could be the left-arm pacer India are looking for in the longest format.

Nagwaswalla has already been a part of the Indian team as a support bowler and thus, has been on the radar of the selectors. He was pumped up to have a potentially breakthrough Ranji Trophy season in 2022/23, but destiny had some other plans.

The left-am pacer could only play a solitary match against Tripura, where an elbow injury kept him out of the remainder of the Ranji season. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Arzan Nagwaswalla opened up on just how difficult it was for him to cope with this setback and how he motivated himself to make a strong comeback. He said:

"It was a down phase in my career because I had done well in the white-ball domestic tournaments and was confident that I would do well in the Ranji Trophy as well. For a player like me, Ranji Trophy is really important.

"Whatever we talk about eventually ends up with the Ranji Trophy and our world revolves around it and to miss it after just playing one match was very disturbing."

Arzan Nagwaswalla further added:

"It is natural for anyone to feel disheartened. But the only positive there was that I accepted quickly that my season was over. I made myself understand that if I don't do proper rehab, I might lose the next season as well.

"So I followed the rehab process without thinking too much about when I will play next. Thankfully, it helped me mentally because I was injured for almost six months."

Arzan Nagwaswalla on Duleep Trophy comeback

Despite the injury-hit Ranji Trophy season, Arzan Nagwaswalla was picked in the West Zone squad for Duleep Trophy. The left-arm pacer was grateful for the opportunity and believes the injury gave him a different perspective on cricket.

He stated:

"I didn't do many technical changes because there wasn't much time. But the change was more mentally as first of all, I was visualizing this comeback during my rehab. I kept on believing that I would make a strong comeback and find form again.

"So that manifesting helped me and I was grateful to play competitive cricket. When I was injured, I only wanted to play again and to be able to play in itself was a big thing. Just happy to be on the field."

Nagwaswalla made an impact straightaway, picking up a five-wicket haul against Central Zone in the semifinal, which was crucial in West Zone progressing to the final. On this, he said:

"We had observed the lengths that their bowlers were hitting as Shivam Mavi got six wickets in the first innings and realized that being stump-to-stump and bowling at the 5.5 meter length was producing good deliveries.

"I was just feeling blessed to play again and was grateful for the opportunity received in the Duleep Trophy despite not playing most of the Ranji Trophy. I was just trying to keep things simple."

Arzan Nagwaswalla is currently in action in the Deodhar Trophy, having already produced a great performance with 3/31 in the first game against North East Zone.