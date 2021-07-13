Overs to balls and toss tweaks: Know all about The Hundred's playing conditions

A shift from “overs” to “balls” will be among the unique factors of “The Hundred” as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the playing conditions for the tournament.

The Hundred will kick off on July 21 with a women’s fixture between the Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals at Kennington Oval in London.

As per The Hundred’s playing conditions, two sets of five balls will be bowled from one end. The team can ask the same bowler to bowl both sets of five balls if desired. The umpires will call “five” instead of "over" at the end of a bowler's set of deliveries. Also, at the completion of the first set of “five”, the umpires will make use of a white card, which they will hold up to inform players, scorers, broadcasters and crowds of the completion of the set.

There will be a mandatory 50-second break as players will change ends every ten balls. An ECB official told ESPNCricinfo that while commentators and announcers are unlikely to use the word "overs" during a live match, scorecards may continue using the term. Also, batters will be referred to as "in" or "out" during commentary.

The toss regulation has been tweaked as well. The captains need not go for the toss out in the middle. It can be held on the stage created for DJs and live entertainment at the venue where the game is being played .

The Hundred will also introduce a new mode of time-out. The fielding side can take a two-minute strategic time-out after the first 25 balls have been bowled. The first 25 balls will also constitute the powerplay.

The Decision Review System will also be introduced for the first time in English domestic cricket with The Hundred. The third umpire will monitor the no balls as well.

Teams to lose fielder for slow over rates in The Hundred

To speed up play, sides will be penalized for slow over-rates. They will have to play with one fewer fielder outside the circle once the penalty is imposed.

If rain plays spoilsport in an encounter of the Hundred, the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method will be used. As per the regulations of the event, the revised targets will be displayed in terms of “balls” and not overs.

If a match in The Hundred is tied, one point will be given to each side in the group stage. For the knockout round, a “super five”, similar to the super over in T20 cricket will come into play. A second super five can also be played if the first is tied. But if the second also ends in a tie, the match will be awarded to the team with the higher standing in the group stage.

