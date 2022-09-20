Paarl Royals squad for SA20: Full list of players signed by Paarl Royals for South Africa T20 League

The Paarl Royals purchased a total of 17 players at the inaugural auction of the newly launched SA20 league on Monday, September 19, in South Africa.

Ahead of the auction, the Royals roped in the likes of David Miller, Corbin Bosch, Jos Buttler, and Obed McCoy into their side during the player draft. They entered the auction with R 20.74 million in their purse.

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi (R 3.4 million) was the first buy of the day for the Paarl Royals. They then outbid the Pretoria Capitals and secured the services of star Proteas bowler Tabraiz Shamsi for R 4.3 million. The left-arm wrist spinner previously represented the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL last year.

The Paarl Royals also signed out-of-form English opener Jason Roy (R 1.5 million) to beef up their top order with internationally experienced players. He will most likely open the innings for the franchise in January next year with fellow Englishman Jos Buttler.

The franchise further bolstered their squad by snapping up veteran Proteas wicket-keeping batter Dane Vilas for R 3.3 million. Following that, they procured the services of local spinner Bjorn Fortuin to partner with Shamsi in the spin department.

The Paarl Royals then rounded off their full squad by signing multiple players in the accelerated round of the auction at the end. In the second express round, the Royals fought off the Sunrisers Easter Cape in a mini bidding war to sign 2019 ODI World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan for R 2 million.

Paarl Royals full squad and players list for SA20 league

Here is the full squad of the Paarl Royals for the inaugural season of the SA20 league:

David Miller (Captain), Corbin Bosch, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Roy, Dane Vilas, Bjorn Fortuin, Mitchell van Buuren, Wihan Lubbe, Ferisco Adams, Imran Manack, Evan Jones, Ramon Simmonds, Codi Yusuf, Eoin Morgan

What do you think of the Paarl Royals squad for the upcoming SA20 league in January 2023? Sound off in the comments section.

