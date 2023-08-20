"Paise ka chakkar"- Netizens roast New Zealand after their thumping loss against UAE in 2nd T20I

United Arab Emirates (UAE) pulled off a massive upset against New Zealand in the ongoing T20I series in Dubai. They registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win against the Kiwi side in the second T20I on Saturday, August 19. As a result, UAE have managed to level the three-match series 1-1.

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Kiwis managed to score 142/8 in 20 overs on the back of Mark Chapman's (63) responsible half-century.

The rest of the batters failed to perform against a spirited UAE bowling attack. Aayan Khan starred in the bowling department for the hosts with a three-wicket haul.

Tim Southee dismissed Aryansh Sharma off the third ball in the first over of the chase to give New Zealand a good start.

Muhammad Waseem (55 in 29 balls) then led his side from the front with a blazing half-century. Asif Khan (48*) provided able support with a fine knock in the middle order as UAE galloped to 144/3 in just 15.4 overs to beat New Zealand clinically.

Fans took note of New Zealand's disappointing performance and trolled them on social media platforms. Here are some of the reactions:

"They outplayed us in all departments"- New Zealand captain Tim Southee after the loss against UAE

Speaking at the post-match presentation on Saturday, Kiwi skipper Tim Southee reflected on the loss, saying:

"It's the beauty of the sport, lot of the credit should go to UAE and they outplayed us in all departments and that happens in a format like T20, we didn't learn from our mistakes from yesterday and we made more mistakes compared to yesterday."

He added:

"Dropping catches is a part and parcel of the game, when Waseem was playing like that, he's a quality player and makes it harder, he made us pay for it in the end. We just need to be better tomorrow in all three areas, the beauty of it is, we turn up again and need come back better to tomorrow."

The two teams will square off in the series decider on Sunday at the same venue.