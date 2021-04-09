Temba Bavuma ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan; Heinrich Klaasen to lead South Africa

South Africa's white-ball captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the T20I series against Pakistan, which starts on Saturday in Johannesburg. Bavuma picked up a Grade 1 hamstring strain while batting in the third ODI in Centurion.

The injury concerns for South Africa don't end with their captain, though. Rassie van der Dussen has been named in the squad, but he is struggling with a grade one quadriceps muscle strain.

South Africa head coach, Mark Boucher, confirmed after the ODI series that it’s unlikely van der Dussen would play a part in the T20I series.

Already reeling from the absence of key players who have left to participate in the IPL, the injury to Temba Bavuma comes as a big blow to South Africa. In the 30-year-old's absence, wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen will lead the hosts in the four-match series against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Dwaine Pretorius is recovering from his rib fracture and isn’t a part of the T20I squad, while Reeza Hendricks has opted out of the series for the birth of his first child.

South Africa T20I squad against Pakistan

South Africa have named three uncapped pacers – Sisanda Magala, Migael Pretorious and Lizaad Williams - for the T20I series against Pakistan. They have also named Wihan Lubbe, an uncapped off-spinning all-rounder from North West.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Kyle Verreynne finds a place in the squad after impressing in the final ODI against Pakistan. He kept the hosts in the hunt with a 53-ball 62.

South Africa and Pakistan will play the first two T20Is (April 10 and 12) in Johannesburg before moving to Centurion for the final two (April 14 to 16).

South Africa Squad:

Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Aiden Markram, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Lizaad Williams, Wihan Lubbe, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Pite van Biljon, Daryn Dupavillon, Lutho Sipamla, Migael Pretorius.