“Even in our own conditions Australia is playing better cricket” - Mohammad Amir hails Pat Cummins and co.

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has praised the Australian cricket team for their impressive performances in the ongoing Test series in Pakistan.

The Aussies are on their first visit to the Asian nation since 1998. They drew the first Test, a high-scoring encounter in Rawalpindi and dominated the Karachi Test, which also produced no result.

In the ongoing match in Lahore, they again have the upper hand. Pakistan need 278 runs to clinch the Test and the series on the last day on Friday.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Amir hailed the visitors over their performance in the Test series and wrote:

“Even in our own conditions Australia is playing better cricket.”

Along with the post, he also included some clapping hands emojis.

After scoring 391 in their first innings, the visitors declared their second innings on 227 for 3. Pakistan, who were bowled out for 268 in their first essay, were thus set a target of 351 for victory.

Pakistan Cricket



A declaration brings forward Pakistan's batting show and we are set to bat our way into Day 5. All set!

Pakistan ended Day 4 on 73 for no loss with Imam-ul-Haq unbeaten on 42 and Abdullah Shafique on 27. The latter could have been dismissed in the last over of the day but Steve Smith dropped another catch at slip off Marnus Labuschagne’s bowling.

Australia’s Steve Smith becomes fastest to 8,000 Test runs

Earlier in the day, Smith made news for the right reasons. The Aussie star became the fastest batsman to reach 8,000 runs in Test cricket during Day 4 of the Lahore Test.

The right-handed batter drove pacer Hasan Ali to cover boundary to reach the milestone, getting there in 151 innings. The previous record was in the name of Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara, who reached 8000 Test runs in his 152nd innings during a Test against India in Colombo.

🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators



#PAKvAUS

The most remarkable part about Steve Smith racking up 8000 Test runs in fewer innings than any other player is that he was picked as a BOWLING all-rounder in 2010.

32-year-old Smith is the 33rd batsman to score 8000-plus Test runs and seventh from Down Under.

Fastest batsmen to reach 8,000 Test runs (in innings)

151 - Steve Smith (Australia)

152 - Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

154 - Sachin Tendulkar (India)

157 - Garfield Sobers (West Indies)

158 - Rahul Dravid (India)

