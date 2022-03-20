PAK vs AUS 2022: Nathan Lyon poised to snatch new Aussie record

Nathan Lyon is poised to bowl more deliveries than any other Australian bowler in Asia over the course of a three-Test tour. As he advances to another place in the all-time rankings of Test bowlers and sets new heights for non-Asian players in the sub continent, it's a record that may go unnoticed.

Despite bowling 55 overs in the second innings of the second Test, Nathan Lyon's 112-4 was not sufficient to bowl Australia to victory on the last day, with Babar Azam's fighting century enough to deny the tourists a win.

Prior to that, Lyon bowled 13 overs in the first innings of the second Test, and 78 overs in the first Test (52 overs in the first innings, 26 in the second), which saw his delivery-total skyrocket to 852 balls.

Interim coach Andrew McDonald was quick to acknowledge Nathan Lyon's workhorse attitude and willingness to bowl in tough conditions for his country.

"I thought Nathan bowled extremely well, he got his rewards late and unfortunately the team fell short but the way he went about it, we can't question that. Fifty-plus overs for four wickets and a look at winning the game for Australia was impressive from my point of view."

If he registers more than 26 overs in the third and final Test in Lahore - an entirely likely proposition given the dominance of the bat so far this series - he'll be the outright leader as far as most balls bowled by an Australian in Asia in a three-Test series is concerned.

If Lahore offers more assistance to the spinners, he'll be expected to carry yet another hefty workload into the third Test. However, Lahore has not hosted a Test in 13 years, and doubts remain over the pitch.

He's also the leading wicket-taker across the two drawn games in Rawalpindi and Karachi, having taken 361/6 so far in the series. The series is locked at 0-0, with two differing draws - one exciting and one lamentable.

Nathan Lyon among the greatest non-Asian bowlers in Asia

During the second Test, Nathan Lyon joined an exclusive club of bowlers from beyond Asia to have claimed 100 wickets in Asia, with Shane Warne being the only other player to do so.

He has seven five-wicket hauls in Asia, with Warne (11) and Daniel Vettori (8) the only players that have better records.

