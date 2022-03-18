"I will especially not talk about Virat" - Rajkumar Sharma on whether Babar Azam should replace Virat Kohli in the Fab 4

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has refused to comment on whether Babar Azam should replace the former Indian skipper in the "Fab Four".

Kohli has endured an indifferent run in international cricket over the last couple of years. Babar's career, on the other hand, has followed an upward trajectory during the same period. The Pakistan skipper's rise was accentuated by his match-saving knock in the second Test against Australia.

Grassroots Cricket @grassrootscric



Is the King's 196 the greatest innings by a Pakistani batsman in Test history?



#PAKvAUS | #BabarAzam𓃵 Waqar Younis with high praise for Babar Azam's knock!Is the King's 196 the greatest innings by a Pakistani batsman in Test history? Waqar Younis with high praise for Babar Azam's knock! 🔥Is the King's 196 the greatest innings by a Pakistani batsman in Test history? 👑#PAKvAUS | #BabarAzam𓃵 https://t.co/iHbJdZHowj

During a discussion on India News, Rajkumar Sharma was asked if Virat Kohli is falling behind in the "Fab Four" race and if he might have to make way for Babar. He replied:

"I don't want to do a comparison. I will especially not talk about Virat because it will seem that I am biased but his stats tell what he has done till date. Let ex-cricketers and others decide that."

Arfa Feroz Zake @ArfaSays_ Babar Azam gets promotion while Virat Kohli demoted in Test Batting Rankings! Babar Azam now stands #8 (743 pts) while Virat Kohli demoted to #9 (742 pts). Indeed it won't be wrong calling the current cricketing decade belongs to Babar Azam! Babar Azam gets promotion while Virat Kohli demoted in Test Batting Rankings! Babar Azam now stands #8 (743 pts) while Virat Kohli demoted to #9 (742 pts). Indeed it won't be wrong calling the current cricketing decade belongs to Babar Azam! #PAKvAUS 🇵🇰🇮🇳 Babar Azam gets promotion while Virat Kohli demoted in Test Batting Rankings! Babar Azam now stands #8 (743 pts) while Virat Kohli demoted to #9 (742 pts). Indeed it won't be wrong calling the current cricketing decade belongs to Babar Azam! #PAKvAUS

Apart from Kohli, the "Fab Four" comprises Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson. While Root has been on a run-scoring spree barring the Test series against Australia, others have struggled slightly to play the big knocks.

"Babar Azam is a fantastic player" - Rajkumar Sharma

Babar Azam averages 45.48 in Test match cricket

With Saba Karim saying that he will wait for a while before adding Babar's name to the "Fab Four", Rajkumar Sharma was asked about his opinion. He responded:

"I am totally in agreement with Saba that Babar Azam is a fantastic player, there is no doubt about that. I have always believed that he is a very talented player, it is enjoyable to see him bat because he is technically very correct. He has a good temperament and he carries the Pakistan batting on his own."

The former first-class cricketer questioned Babar's stats in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. Sharma elaborated:

"But I also feel that has he given such performances in SENA countries that he should be added to the Fab four. It is necessary to prove that because any batter, especially subcontinental ones, is measured on how he has performed in SENA countries."

Sharma concluded by stating that a player is judged by how he performs in alien conditions. He explained:

"For a New Zealand or Australia player, the challenge is how they perform in the subcontinent. It will have to be seen how Babar Azam performs in SENA countries. If he does well there also, then he 100% deserves to be included in the Fab Four."

Babar Azam has primarily struggled in Australia in Test cricket. The stylish batter has aggregated 278 runs at an underwhelming average of 27.80 in the five Tests he has played Down Under.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Should Babar Azam replace Virat Kohli in the Fab Four? Yes No 62 votes so far