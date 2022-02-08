"So excited" - Marnus Labuschagne on Australia's tour of Pakistan

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne expressed his excitement for their tour of Pakistan, which begins on March 4 with the first Test.

Labuschagne has been named in the 18-man team for the Test series in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

"First Australia tour to Pakistan in 24 years. So excited to be a part of this series."

Marnus Labuschagne @marnus3cricket tour to Pakistan in 24 years. So excited to be a part of this series Ayan @ayan_acharya13



Marnus (



sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/austra… "Hopefully, everything goes smoothly, and we get out there and play some awesome cricket and bring [international] cricket back to Pakistan, which I am sure people over there will enjoy."Marnus ( @marnus3cricket ) is very excited about the Pakistan tour. "Hopefully, everything goes smoothly, and we get out there and play some awesome cricket and bring [international] cricket back to Pakistan, which I am sure people over there will enjoy."Marnus (@marnus3cricket ) is very excited about the Pakistan tour.sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/austra… Firsttour to Pakistan in 24 years. So excited to be a part of this series twitter.com/ayan_acharya13… First 🇦🇺 tour to Pakistan in 24 years. So excited to be a part of this series twitter.com/ayan_acharya13…

Australia, earlier today, announced the 18-member squad for the three-match Test series in Pakistan, which begins on March 4.

Here is the full squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

After three Tests, Australia will play three ODIs in Pakistan followed by a solitary T20 International (T20I).

Marnus Labuschagne relying on experience against Pakistan bowlers for a successful tour

Marnus Labuschagne was in terrific form when Pakistan visited Australia for a two-match Test series in 2019.

He had scored 185 and 162 in the two matches as Australia dominated against the visitors.

Labuschagne also played against Pakistan in two Tests in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2018.

Speaking to Sportstar ahead of Australia's first tour of Pakistan since 1998, he said:

"I can't wait to get over there, see the conditions and try and find ways to score runs."

He went on to add:

"I played most of them in the UAE and also in Australia, so I've got a bit of an idea of how they bowl."

Labuschagne noted that this was going to be Australia's first away series since the Ashes in 2019 in England.

"Playing away from home is something we haven't done since the 2019 Ashes in England. I don't have much subcontinent experience. So, I can do all the training in the world and simulate different training and match scenarios and practise against specialist spin on subcontinent-style pitches, but what you practise at home and what you get out there are bound to be different. I must remain flexible as a batter," he said.

Also Read Article Continues below

Labuschagne was in stunning form during the recently concluded home Ashes series for Australia. He was the second-highest run-scorer in the series, with 335 runs, which included a century and two fifties.

Edited by Diptanil Roy