PAK vs BAN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2023 World Cup match

Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in match number 31 of the 2023 World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, October 31. This will be a day-night game and will begin at 2:00 PM IST. Pakistan are languishing in seventh position in the points table, with just four points from six matches. They have lost their last four games. As for Bangladesh, they are in ninth position with just one victory from six games.

Pakistan’s hopes of finishing in the top four are slim following their recent string of losses. But they would like to keep their mathematical hopes alive with a win over Bangladesh. In their last match, they went down to South Africa by one wicket, failing to defend a total of 270. There is too much off-field controversy surrounding Pakistan cricket, the latest being Inzamam-ul-Haq’s resignation as chief selector amid conflict of interest allegations.

Speaking of controversy, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan admitted after his team’s loss to Netherlands that his spat with Tamim Iqbal might have affected the morale of the team. He also conceded that Bangladesh’s ongoing campaign can be considered as their worst in World Cups. Can Bangladesh salvage some pride?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in ODIs

Pakistan and Bangladesh have met 38 times in one-dayers, with the former enjoying a dominant 33-5 record. Bangladesh, however, have run Pakistan close on a few occasions over the years.

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 38

Matches won by Pakistan: 33

Matches won by Bangladesh: 5

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 0

Pakistan vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

Looking at their record in the ODI World Cup, the two teams have clashed twice, but both sides winning one game each. Bangladesh stunned Pakistan by 62 runs in a low-scoring game in Northampton during the 1999 World Cup. Pakistan registered a comprehensive 94-run triumph at Lord’s in the 2019 edition.

Last 5 Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI matches

The two sides recently met in Lahore during the Asia Cup, with Pakistan registering a seven-wicket win. Bangladesh have won three of the last five ODIs against Pakistan, but those games were played between 2015 and 2018.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches played between Pakistan and Bangladesh:

PAK (194/3) beat BAN (193) by 7 wickets, Sep 06, 2023

PAK (315/9) beat BAN (221) by 94 runs, Jul 05, 2019

BAN (239) beat PAK (202/9) by 37 runs, Sep 26, 2018

BAN (251/2) beat PAK (250) by 8 wickets, Apr 22, 2015

BAN (240/3) beat PAK (239/6) by 7 wickets, Apr 19, 2015