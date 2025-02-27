PAK vs BAN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2025 Champions Trophy match

Pakistan will take Bangladesh in match number nine of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 27. This will be the last match for both teams in Group A. The clash will be an inconsequential one as both Pakistan and Bangladesh have already been knocked out.

Pakistan began their Champions Trophy campaign with a 60-run defeat to New Zealand in Karachi as both their batting and bowling faltered. It was a similar story against arch-rivals India in Dubai. Pakistan never seemed in the contest. Batting first, they only managed 241, a total India overhauled with ease.

Bangladesh also lost two matches in a row to be knocked out of the 2025 Champions Trophy. In their opening encounter, they went down to India by six wickets in Dubai. New Zealand then beat them by five wickets in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in ODIs

Pakistan and Bangladesh have met 39 times in one-day cricket. Pakistan have a dominant record in the head-to-head battle in ODIs, having won 34 matches, while losing only five.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODIs.

Matches Played: 39

Matches won by Pakistan: 34

Matches won by Bangladesh: 5

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Pakistan vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in the Champions Trophy

Pakistan and Bangladesh will be meeting for the first time in the Champions Trophy. Both sides will want to end their disappointing tournament on a high.

Matches Played: N/A

Matches won by Pakistan: N/A

Matches won by Bangladesh: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result: N/A

Last 5 Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODIs

Pakistan have won three and lost two of the last five ODI matches played against Bangladesh. The two sides met in the one-day World Cup in 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Pakistan thumped Bangladesh by seven wickets in a one-sided contest.

Here's a summary of the last five ODIs played between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Pakistan (205/3) beat Bangladesh (204) by 7 wickets, October 31, 2023

Pakistan (194/3) beat Bangladesh (193) by 7 wickets, September 6, 2023

Pakistan (315/9) beat Bangladesh (221) by 94 runs, July 5, 2019

Bangladesh (239) beat Pakistan (202/9) by 37 runs, September 26, 2018

Bangladesh (251/2) beat Pakistan (250) by 8 wickets, April 22, 2015

