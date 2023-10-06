PAK vs NED Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Pakistan vs Netherlands 2023 World Cup match 

After New Zealand crushed defending champions England by nine wickets in the opening match of the 2023 World Cup, Pakistan will face Netherlands in the second match of the competition on Friday, October 6. The Pakistan-Netherlands clash will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Pakistan’s preparations for the ICC event have been far from ideal. They failed to reach the final of the Asia Cup, going down to India and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 round. To make matters worse, pacer Naseem Shah got injured during the tournament and was subsequently ruled out of the World Cup. Babar Azam and co. also lost both their warm-up encounters to New Zealand and Australia respectively.

Netherlands impressed during the 2023 World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe. As a result, they qualified for the main event ahead of West Indies. But the Dutch will have their task cut out in the World Cup against top teams. Pakistan, though, is one side that can be extremely vulnerable on their bad day.

Pakistan vs Netherlands head-to-head record in ODIs

Pakistan and Netherlands have faced each other in six one-dayers so far, with the former having a clean 6-0 record. The two sides first met during the 1996 World Cup clash in Lahore.

The most recent meeting between the two sides was in Rotterdam in August 2022, where Pakistan escaped embarrassment with a nine-run win. Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 6

Matches won by Pakistan: 6

Matches won by Netherlands: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 0

Pakistan vs Netherlands head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

The two sides have met on two occasions in the ODI World Cup, with Pakistan emerging victorious on both occasions. In Lahore in 1996, Pakistan registered victory by eight wickets. When the teams clashed in Paarl during the 2003 World Cup, the Dutch went down by 97 runs.

Last 5 Pakistan vs Netherlands ODI matches

As mentioned earlier, Pakistan and the Dutch side have met six times in one-dayers, with the former maintaining an unbeaten record.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches between Pakistan vs Netherlands.

PAK (206) beat NED (197) by 9 runs, Aug 21, 2022 PAK (191/3) beat NED (186) by 7 wickets, Aug 18, 2022 PAK (314/6) beat NED (298/8) by 16 runs, Aug 16, 2022 PAK (253/9) beat NED (156) by 97 runs, Feb 25, 2003 PAK (142/1) beat NED (136) by 9 wickets, Sep 21, 2002