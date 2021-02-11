David Miller hoping to make an impact as a senior player in T20I series against Pakistan

South African batsman David Miller is keen to make an impact in the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan. With 78 T20I matches under his belt, the southpaw is the most experienced member of the Proteas squad.

Although he is not captaining the side, with Heinrich Klaasen getting the role, David Miller states that he will be happy to play the role of a mentor to youngsters in the team. He was quoted as saying in an ESPNCricinfo report:

"I'm secure in my role and in what I want to do which brings calmness and clarity to the squad and to players that haven't been on the international circuit. It can give them reassurance in their role and I am looking to help out with youngsters off the field. And then on the field, cricket it's about performance. You need to stick up your hand and perform when the team requires you to. We all need to perform as players but it helps when senior players perform."

David Miller has scored 1409 in 68 T20I innings for South Africa at an average of 29.35. While his strike rate reads 138.41, his highest-score stands at 101.

It’s Match Day -1 and the captains are ready to fight for the T20 series trophy.

Catch the opener of the 3-match series live on SuperSport 212 tomorrow. #PAKvSA

🇵🇰 🏏🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/cWHop4ceVQ — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 10, 2021

"Great opportunity for guys that haven't played to step up" - David Miller

Hello Gaddafi Stadium!

The #Proteas’ T20 squad is pressing the accelerator on preparation for the 3-match T20 series starting this Thursday. #SeeUsOnThePitch live on SuperSport 12 & SuperSport Grandstand. #PAKvSA

🇵🇰 🏏🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/eLwGpIyBfo — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 9, 2021

South Africa were forced to name a new-look squad for the T20Is as most of the players who were part of the Test series have returned home. The Proteas were scheduled to take on Australia in a three-Test series, which has since been postponed.

With the quarantine rules in place, it was not possible for South Africa to make changes to their squad. David Miller, however, maintains that they have a decent side. He asserted:

"We are representing our country and we are here to win. It would be great to play guys that we are accustomed to but at the same time it gives us a great opportunity for guys that haven't played to step up. As a senior player, I would like to step up in a lot of different areas on and off the field."

How excited are you to see your #Proteas in tomorrow's T20I against Pakistan? 🔥



Catch the action live on SuperSport and in the official CSA match day centre.#PAKvSA #SeeUsOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/EEPqW4dspY — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 10, 2021

The 31-year-old played only one match in the IPL last year and was unavailable for the T20Is against England for health reasons. However, David Miller believes he is ready for international cricket. The attacking batsman added:

"It has been a long time since I've played. I have to start again but I feel well-prepared and organised. I am mentally fresh and ready to go.”

The first T20I of the three-match series will be played in Lahore on Thursday.