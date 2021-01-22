David Miller looking forward to playing under Sanju Samson's captaincy in IPL 2021

David Miller has expressed his delight at being retained by Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2021. The South African batsman did not receive enough chances to showcase his talent last year. However, he is looking forward to playing under new skipper Sanju Samson's leadership in the upcoming IPL season.

David Miller made a name for himself in the IPL with his match-winning knocks for the Kings XI Punjab. Unfortunately, because of his declining performances, KXIP ended their association with the South African star. The Rajasthan Royals signed him in the IPL 2020 Auction.

The Royals included Miller in their playing XI for their first IPL 2020 fixture against the Chennai Super Kings. Unfortunately, Miller got out for a diamond duck. The southpaw warmed the benches for the rest of the season. Still, RR have retained him for IPL 2021.

Happy to be with the Royals for another season. Loved the family atmosphere at the franchise and can't wait to help the team do well under the leadership of @IamSanjuSamson 😁#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/DelqT52Np9 — David Miller (@DavidMillerSA12) January 22, 2021

After the Rajasthan Royals retained him for the 14th IPL season, David Miller stated he was happy to stay at the Jaipur-based franchise. Miller highlighted the family atmosphere in the team and added he was excited to play under Sanju Samson.

David Miller's stock has steadily declined in the IPL

David Miller is a white-ball specialist

David Miller had his best IPL season in 2014, where he aggregated 446 runs in 16 fixtures. His brilliant performances guided the Kings XI to their maiden IPL final. Although they lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders, Miller had established himself as a top-tier finisher.

However, his numbers declined in the subsequent seasons. In IPL 2016, Miller could manage only 161 runs in 14 matches. The Mohali-based franchise showed faith in him till 2019 before releasing him for the 2020 season. It will be interesting to see if David could replicate his previous performances in IPL 2021.