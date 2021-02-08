ICC World Test Championship Points Table (Updated) as on February 8

Pakistan solidified its number five position on the ICC World Test Championship standings with an emphatic win over South Africa in Rawalpindi.

After emerging victorious in the first Test in Karachi, Pakistan continued its winning momentum to whitewash the visitors in the two-Test series.

Courtesy of the victory, Pakistan's points percentage has risen to 43.3. The Pakistan cricket team has 286 points to its name in 12 matches.

Meanwhile, South Africa has 30 percentage points to its name in four series. The Proteas are in danger of slipping to seventh position as the West Indies are in top form at the moment.

Speaking of the Rawalpindi Test match, Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat first. However, the hosts did not get off to a good start.

Anrich Nortje and Keshav Maharaj reduced Pakistan to 22/3 in 14.5 overs. Skipper Babar then rebuilt the innings with Fawad Alam, stitching together a 123-run partnership for the fourth-wicket.

However, both batsmen departed before the score reached 150. Number seven batsman Faheem Ashraf came to Pakistan's rescue with an unbeaten 78. Pakistan ended up with 272 runs courtesy his valuable contribution.

In reply, South Africa lost all their wickets for 201 runs. None of the batsmen could play a big knock. Temba Bavuma was the top-scorer for the visitors with an unbeaten 44.

Hasan Ali wrecked the South African lineup with his five-wicket haul while two visiting batsmen got run out.

Pakistan's top-order once again collapsed in the second innings. George Linde and Keshav Maharaj reduced the visitors to 128/6. However, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammed Rizwan hit a game-changing ton to expand Pakistan's lead to 369.

Rizwan received tremendous support from No. 10 batsman Nauman Ali, who aggregated 45 runs.

Aiden Markram's century in the second innings gave Pakistan a scare. However, South Africa could not pull off a fourth-inning heists like India and West Indies.

Hasan Ali completed his ten-wicket haul and Shaheen Afridi took four wickets to guide Pakistan home in this ICC World Test Championship fixture. The victory marked Pakistan's first Test series win against South Africa since 2003.

ICC World Test Championship Points Table

Can West Indies overtake South Africa on the ICC World Test Championship points table?

Heading into this series, Pakistan and South Africa had no chance of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship final. However, a spot in the Top 5 was up for grabs. Pakistan is unlikely to drop below fifth place now.

Meanwhile, the West Indies have an opportunity to attain sixth place. West Indies will play an ICC World Test Championship match against Bangladesh in Dhaka later this week. A victory in that fixture could take them above South Africa.