Sarfaraz Ahmed responds to Mohammad Hafeez’s indirect jibe

Sarfaraz Ahmed has responded to Mohammad Hafeez calling Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan's No.1 wicket-keeper-batsman.

Mohammad Hafeez recently took an indirect dig at Sarfaraz on Twitter. He asked what more Rizwan needs to do to prove that he is the No.1 wicket-keeper-batsman for Pakistan across all formats.

Rizwan has scored back-to-back hundreds for Pakistan against South Africa. After scoring 115* in the Rawalpindi Test, he became only the second Pakistani batsman to smash a T20I century. He managed the feat against the Proteas in Lahore.

Responding to Mohammad Hafeez's tweet, Sarfaraz said that any wicket-keeper representing Pakistan is the country’s best.

We are all behind Rizwan and wish that he plays many more amazing innings for our beloved country. — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) February 12, 2021

Sarfaraz added that every Pakistani is behind Rizwan, expecting more amazing knocks from the 28-year-old.

Aur ayende bhee jisko bhee chance milega wo Pakistan ke liye number ONE hee huga. We expect nothing but positiveness coming from an international player who has played so many games for Pakistan. #JustSaying🙏🏼 — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) February 12, 2021

In another tweet, Sarfaraz gave some words of wisdom to Mohammad Hafeez. The veteran wicket-keeper said that he expects a senior player like Hafeez to be positive.

“Aur ayende bhee jisko bhee chance milega wo Pakistan ke liye number ONE hee huga (Others who will play for Pakistan later will also be No.1). We expect nothing but positiveness coming from an international player who has played so many games for Pakistan,” he tweeted.

Why Ramiz Raja lashed out Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez

Despite his impressive T20I form in recent times, Mohammad Hafeez is not part of the ongoing series against South Africa at home.

The 40-year-old turned out for the Maratha Arabians in the T10 League in the UAE, thus missing the bio-bubble deadline. As a result, he had to be dropped from Pakistan's 20-man squad. Mohammad Hafeez’s unavailability led to a sharp reaction from former Pakistan cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja.

Lashing out at Hafeez on his YouTube channel, Raja said:

"International teams are now coming to Pakistan so it is imperative that everyone religiously follows Covid-19 protocols. Among those playing in T10 League, Asif Ali is coming but not Mohammad Hafeez because he doesn’t want to end his contract. This shows the level of thinking because, considering the situation, we should be prepared to follow the necessary protocols even if there are last-minute changes."

The second T20I between Pakistan and South Africa will be played in Lahore on Saturday.