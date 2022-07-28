PAK vs SL 2022: Top 10 memes after Pakistan surrender meekly on day 5 of second Test and lose by 246 runs

Sri Lanka successfully drew the two-match series with a comprehensive 246-run victory over Pakistan in the second Test at Galle on Thursday, July 28. The hosts bundled out the visitors for 261 in 77 overs on day five to bag the victory.

Pakistan began the day needing 419 runs with nine wickets in hand. Imam-ul-Haq (49) could add only three runs to his overnight score before Ramesh Mendis dismissed him, giving Sri Lanka an early breakthrough. Babar Azam (81) and Mohammad Rizwan (37) then played assuredly during their 79-run partnership, which lasted almost 23 overs.

Just as it looked like the duo were well set to steer their side to safety, Prabath Jayasuriya cleaned up Rizwan to break the threatening stand. Pakistan's innings fell apart as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Jayasuriya sealed the deal for his side in the 66th over by dismissing Babar Azam, who was the visitors' last hope. They eventually skittled out for 261, losing the match by a massive margin of 246 runs.

Jayasuriya ended the game with a match-defining five-wicket haul, his fourth in six Test innings. Ramesh Mendis (4/101) played a perfect second fiddle to him.

Pakistan cricket fans who expected an encore of previous Test heroics from their batters in the fourth innings were left utterly disappointed. They felt that the batters meekly surrendered on the final day. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the Test match:

We played good cricket throughout the series: Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne after win over Pakistan

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne reflected on their performance and said:

"I think someone has to put their hands up and Dhananjaya and Angelo batted well and I thought it was my time to bat and put some pressure on Pakistan so I came out to bat. As a team we have played really well. As a batting unit we all stick together."

He continued:

"In patches we could not do much but we came back well. Here also after the Australia series. Overall we played good cricket throughout the series. I think before we speak of Prabath I have played with him and I saw his potential and I knew he has some experience and potential. That is why we brought him in."

