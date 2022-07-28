Create
Notifications

PAK vs SL 2022: Top 10 memes after Pakistan surrender meekly on day 5 of second Test and lose by 246 runs

Top 10 memes after Day 5 of the 2nd Test in Galle
Top 10 memes after Day 5 of the 2nd Test in Galle
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
·
1 Comment
Balakrishna
Balakrishna
ANALYST
Modified Jul 28, 2022 02:54 PM IST

Sri Lanka successfully drew the two-match series with a comprehensive 246-run victory over Pakistan in the second Test at Galle on Thursday, July 28. The hosts bundled out the visitors for 261 in 77 overs on day five to bag the victory.

Pakistan began the day needing 419 runs with nine wickets in hand. Imam-ul-Haq (49) could add only three runs to his overnight score before Ramesh Mendis dismissed him, giving Sri Lanka an early breakthrough. Babar Azam (81) and Mohammad Rizwan (37) then played assuredly during their 79-run partnership, which lasted almost 23 overs.

Just as it looked like the duo were well set to steer their side to safety, Prabath Jayasuriya cleaned up Rizwan to break the threatening stand. Pakistan's innings fell apart as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Jayasuriya sealed the deal for his side in the 66th over by dismissing Babar Azam, who was the visitors' last hope. They eventually skittled out for 261, losing the match by a massive margin of 246 runs.

Jayasuriya ended the game with a match-defining five-wicket haul, his fourth in six Test innings. Ramesh Mendis (4/101) played a perfect second fiddle to him.

Pakistan cricket fans who expected an encore of previous Test heroics from their batters in the fourth innings were left utterly disappointed. They felt that the batters meekly surrendered on the final day. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the Test match:

Babar Azam's performance vs Pakistan team performance #SLvsPAK#BabarAzam https://t.co/1SFmlwVPO3
PAKISTAN team be like:Relax boys abhi Netherland ko whitewash krte hain #SLvsPAK https://t.co/DAqH41yZ8l
Just a visual representation of Pakistan's batting #SLvsPAK https://t.co/fvGPSz1NY9
🇵🇰1-1🇱🇰#SLvsPAK #SLvPAK #WTC23 #PAKvsSL #PAKvSL #CricketTwitter https://t.co/04OiJwww0s
Pct fans rn : 😭💔#PAKvsSL #SLvsPAK https://t.co/EsGtcVzIqU
#PAKvSL #SLvsPAK Credits: @abinesh2004 😇 https://t.co/oMfA2ULuYt
This shall too pass . Stay strong @ArfaSays_ 💪 #SLvsPAK https://t.co/NRd4MpRQS1
@ICC Once said a legend : - 😂😂😂 #SLvsPAK #PAKvSL https://t.co/4ao7nKVmKp
Me watching all the 🇵🇰batters getting out one by one😞 #SLvsPAK https://t.co/v25Vy8pjdU
Pakistani Fans After #SLvsPAK Match.😂🤣#Cricket | #CricketTwitter | #WTC23 | #SLvPAK https://t.co/SaoqqOVmOL

We played good cricket throughout the series: Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne after win over Pakistan

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne reflected on their performance and said:

"I think someone has to put their hands up and Dhananjaya and Angelo batted well and I thought it was my time to bat and put some pressure on Pakistan so I came out to bat. As a team we have played really well. As a batting unit we all stick together."

He continued:

Also Read Story Continues below
"In patches we could not do much but we came back well. Here also after the Australia series. Overall we played good cricket throughout the series. I think before we speak of Prabath I have played with him and I saw his potential and I knew he has some experience and potential. That is why we brought him in."

Is Babar Azam the best all-format batter in the world today? sound off your opinions in the comments section below.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji

Comments

comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...