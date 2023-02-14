"Pakda Gaya"- Top 10 funny memes after Shubman Gill's Valentine's day post goes viral 

Over the last few years, many rumors have surfaced about Indian batter Shubman Gill's relationship status. However, he has not revealed anything to the outside world so far.

The youngster has garnered immense popularity among cricket fans recently with his phenomenal batting exploits on the field. Gill began the new year grandly by smashing a double century in ODI cricket against New Zealand in Hyderabad and went on to cement his place in the Indian ODI side with consistent performances.

Some fans and critics still questioned his place in Team India's T20I playing XI. Gill proved his detractors wrong with a statement-making century in the series-decider T20I match against New Zealand earlier this month.

He is currently part of the Indian Test squad, facing Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Gill could not find a place in the playing XI in the first Test as team management preferred KL Rahul ahead of him for the opening role.

Shubman Gill recently attracted cricket fans' attention with his Instagram post on Tuesday, February 14, which happens to be Valentine's Day.

You can see the post below:

His post left fans speculating about his relationship status. They expressed their reactions to Gill's post by sharing hilarious memes on Instagram and Twitter.

Here are some of the best memes:

"Shubman Gill should sit out when he is in such brilliant form"- Salman Butt calls for Gill's selection in 2nd Test vs Australia

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt backed Shubman Gill to find a place in the Indian Test, playing XI for the second Test against Australia after being snubbed in the first Test.

KL Rahul pipped him and opened the batting with captain Rohit Sharma in the Nagpur Test. Rahul was only able to score 20 runs after facing 71 balls in the only innings India batted.

Butt said:

"KL Rahul is a very good player. He is not in the best of form at the moment. India should consider utilizing an in-form player. This doesn't mean that Rahul won't remain in the scheme of things. I don't think Shubman Gill should sit out when he is in such brilliant form."

Do you agree with Salman Butt's views? Sound off in the comments section.

Get WPL 2023 Live Auction Updates & News at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes