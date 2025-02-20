Pakistan announce replacement for Fakhar Zaman after batter ruled out of 2025 Champions Trophy

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named left-handed batter Imam-ul-Haq as the replacement for Fakhar Zaman in the Champions Trophy 2025 squad. The latter sustained an injury while fielding in the opening match of the tournament against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19.

Zaman had to walk off the field but later returned midway through the first innings. Due to ICC guidelines, he batted in the middle order as he was not eligible to open the innings because he had spent time away from the field in the first innings for treatment.

The left-handed batter struggled to run between the wickets and toiled his way to a 41-ball 24 during the run chase. Following the contest, there were speculations regarding his participation in the subsequent clash against India. However, in a huge blow for Pakistan, the veteran has been ruled out of the tournament altogether.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board have confirmed that the seasoned batter will miss the big ticket match owing to an oblique tear. The left-handed batter has been replaced by Imam-ul-Haq in Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad," ICC's statement released on Thursday, February 20 read.

Fakhar Zaman also shared a post on social media, expressing disappointment at his campaign ending early due to the unfortunate injury.

"Representing Pakistan on the biggest stage is an honour and dream of every cricketer in this country. I have been privileged enough to represent Pakistan multiple times with pride. Unfortunately, I’m now out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but surely Allah is the best planner. Grateful for the opportunity. I will be backing our boys in green from home," Zaman wrote on social media.

Pakistan are scheduled to face India on Sunday, February 23 at the Dubai International Stadium. The Men in Green need a desperate turnaround after their tame 60-run defeat against New Zealand in the tournament opener.

Pakistan's updated squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Imam-ul-Haq last played an ODI for Pakistan midway through the 2023 World Cup

Imam-ul-Haq was once the first-choice opener across formats for Pakistan. However, he was dropped from the side after not being among the runs in the 2023 ODI World Cup campaign in India. The opening batter last played an ODI during Pakistan's group-stage clash against South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

He soon found himself out of the red-ball side later that year but earned a recall for the home series against the West Indies last month. The 29-year-old had scored a sparkling 98 in the recent warm-up match against South Africa while representing the Pakistan Shaheens.

