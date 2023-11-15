Pakistan appoint Shaheen Shah Afridi as T20I captain, Shan Masood to replace Babar Azam in Tests

Left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi and senior batter Shan Masood have replaced Babar Azam as Pakistan's captain in T20I and Test formats, respectively, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Wednesday.

Earlier, Babar had announced that he'd step down from the leadership role in all three formats, calling it a "difficult decision". Interstingly, PCB initially put up a post saying Masood would take over the Test side and Afridi would lead the "white-ball teams".

PCB deleted the post minutes later and specified Afridi only as the T20I captain.

"Presenting our captains 🇵🇰 @shani_official has been appointed Test captain while @iShaheenAfridi will lead the T20I side," the board said on social media.

The major overhaul has come in light of Pakistan's group-stage exit from the 2023 World Cup. However, who'll take over in the 50-over format is unclear.

"Over the past four years, I've experienced many highs and lows on and off the field, but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan's pride and respect in the cricket world. Reaching the number 1 spot in the white-ball format was a result of the collective efforts of players, coaches, and management but I'd like to express my gratitude to passionate Pakistan cricket fans for their unwavering support during this journey," Babar, who led Pakistan in 71 T20Is, 43 ODIs and 20 Tests, said in his statement.

"It's a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call [sic]," he added.

Shaheen and Masood were often considered as part of the leadership group but are yet to lead in an international match.

Without the additional burden of captaincy, Babar Azam can focus more on his performances: PCB Chairman

The PCB also said its Chairman of the Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, met with Babar Azam at the board headquarters in Lahore to discuss the World Cup campaign.

The board said Ashraf asked Babar to continue as Test captain but he decided to step down.

“Babar Azam is truly a world-class player and we want him to continue to thrive as a player," Ashraf said. "He is one of the best batters Pakistan has ever produced. He is our asset, and we will continue to support him. His batting prowess is a testament to his dedication and skill. He is a role model for the present generation."

“We want to see him grow as a great batter and now without his additional burden of the captaincy, he can focus more on his performances to reach even greater heights. We respect his decision and will continue to back him,” he added.

Pakistan's next assignment is a Test series away in Australia, starting from December 14.