Pakistan captain Babar Azam addresses online reports about his marriage through his Instagram handle

Pakistan's all-format skipper Babar Azam addressed the rumors and online reports about his marriage on Tuesday via his official Instagram handle. The reports stated that Babar was set to get married in November of this year.

The 28-year-old star batter clarified that the reports were indeed fake by sharing a picture of a tweet as a story on Instagram.

A Twitter handle of a sports management corporation debunked the rumors about the matter in a Tweet on Tuesday. Babar then shared the same thing in his Instagram story to give it authenticity.

The tweet clarifying the rumor read:

"The earth-shattering news of Kaptaan Babar Azam's wedding in November is completely fake. In fact, this is a ‘news’ for even him and his family. Kindly avoid sharing the unverified news. Thank you."

Pakistan captain's latest Instagram story about his marriage plans.

"Won’t feel any danger bowling to him in T20s"- Pakistan pacer Usman Shinwari on Babar Azam

Pakistan's left-arm pacer Usman Shinwari recently revealed that he does not perceive Babar as a potential threat in T20 cricket. Shinwari opened up about how he rates Azam highly in Test and ODI formats but not in the shortest form.

He said:

"My favorite player is Babar Azam, without a doubt. However, I think that Babar is extremely dangerous in ODIs and Tests. In T20s, I won’t feel much pressure against him. It is because he relies on conventional shots, and as a bowler, you don’t expect Babar to slog sweep a good length delivery or play an unorthodox shot out of nowhere for a six."

He added:

"For this reason, I won’t feel any danger bowling to him in T20s. But in Tests and ODIs, he remains my favorite batter."

Babar Azam is currently participating in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 in Sri Lanka, representing the Colombo Stirkers team. He has scored 255 runs across seven games at a strike rate of 137.84, including one century and one fifty.