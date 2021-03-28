Pakistan Cricket Board announces schedule for the tour to Zimbabwe

Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the schedule for the upcoming tour to Zimbabwe. The Asian outfit will play three T20Is and two Tests against Zimbabwe, starting on April 21.

All five games of the tour will take place at the Harare Sports Club behind closed doors. Pakistan are the first team to tour Zimbabwe in post COVID times. Zakir Khan, Pakistan's Director - International Cricket, said on Sunday:

"The Pakistan Cricket Board has been at the forefront of the revival of international cricket in the post-Covid-19 world, and the tour of Zimbabwe is another step in that direction; we have always maintained that cricket and Covid-19 can co-exist in a safe and secure environment, and we continue to demonstrate this to ensure the game develops and flourishes in these difficult and challenging times."

Earlier, Pakistan's women's cricket team's tour to Zimbabwe was canceled due to travel issues.

The Pakistan team is currently in South Africa preparing for a three-match ODI series, which will be followed by a four-match T20I series against the Proteas. Post that, the Asian side will arrive in Harare on April 17 for the T20I series.

Pakistan's record against Zimbabwe in T20Is and Tests

Action from a game between Pakistan & Zimbabwe.

Pakistan have a terrific record against Zimbabwe in T20I matches. The two teams have locked horns 14 times in T20Is, with Pakistan winning all of them. The visitors will thus aim for nothing but a clean sweep in the T20I matches.

On conclusion of the T20I series, Pakistan and Zimbabwe will square off in a two-match Test series. As expected, Pakistan have a superior head-to-head record even in Test matches. The Asian side has won 10 games in the longest format while Zimbabwe have managed only 3 wins. 4 games between the two sides have ended in a draw.

However, Zimbabwe surprisingly won the last Test encounter played between the two nations in 2013.

Pakistan's tour to Zimbabwe schedule:

21 April – 1st T20I v Zimbabwe

23 April – 2nd T20I v Zimbabwe

25 April – 3rd T20I v Zimbabwe

29 April-3 May – 1st Test v Zimbabwe

7-11 May – 2nd Test v Zimbabwe

(All matches to be played at Harare Sports Club)

📢Pakistan squads for South Africa and Zimbabwe announced📢#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/4uQIpquIYY — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 12, 2021