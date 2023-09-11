Pakistan Cricket Board officials in deep trouble after being spotted at a casino during Asia Cup 2023

A couple of officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could be punished for allegedly being involved in gambling during the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. The PCB media head Umar Farooq Kalson as well as the GM (International Cricket) Adnan Ali were reportedly seen in a casino in Colombo as per some viral photos and videos.

As per the ICC Code of Conduct, it is prohibited for the team members and officials to visit any gambling place during a tournament and that's why the aforementioned individuals could be in deep trouble as per reports from PTI.

While the duo have come out and claimed that they had visited the place just for dinner, it hasn't gone down well with their fans as well as some of the former cricketers. ICC's Anti-Corruption unit could well be summoned and an investigation could take place.

Pakistan to resume intriguing battle against India on reserve day

The India vs Pakistan encounter was once again interrupted by rain, this time their Super Fours clash in the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday. However, the reserve day for the clash is in place and the play will resume from where it was halted with India 147/2 in 24.1 overs.

Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill smashed the Pakistan bowlers to all parts of the ground as they added 121 runs for the first wicket. The bowlers did make a comeback in the game by sending both the openers back in successive overs.

However, India still have the edge with such a great start and will hope that Virat Kohli and KL Rahul kickstart the run-scoring once again. Babar Azam and Co. will know that rain could once again affect the game and will look to pick as many wickets as possible as it would affect the DLS target if such a scenario occurs.