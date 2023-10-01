Pakistan Cricket Board requests ICC to expedite visa process for media and fans for World Cup 2023

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has written to the International Cricket Council (ICC), requesting the game’s governing body to expedite the visa process for journalists and fans who want to travel to India for the Men’s ODI World Cup.

The Pakistan cricket team arrived in India earlier this week and received a warm reception at the Hyderabad airport from fans. They played their first warm-up match against New Zealand on Friday, September 29. Their second practice game will be against Australia on October 3 after which they face Netherlands in their opening World Cup match on October 6.

As per a report in the news agency PTI, the PCB expressed concern over delay in visas for Pakistan fans and media. They had earlier written to the ICC over player visas being delayed. The Pakistan board has requested the ICC to speed up the visa process for fans and media.

"It is alarming that the media and fans are yet to be informed about the visa policy, as Pakistan have already played their first of the two warm-ups and will play their first World Cup contest in six days,” a PCB source was quoted as telling PTI over the matter.

Pakistan are in India for the first time in seven years. They previously visited the country for the 2016 T20 World Cup.

“Pakistan's spin attack is weak” - Former captain

Former Pakistan captain Intikhab Alam reckons that the team’s spin attack picked for the World Cup is a weak one. He also admitted that pacer Naseem Shah will be missed in the pace department.

“In the bowling department, Pakistan's spin attack is weak in the middle overs. In Asia Cup we struggled. It is important for them to do well in this phase else teams will easily score 300 against them. Naseem Shah is young and quick and he too will be missed with the new ball,” Alam told PTI.

He also backed out-of-form batter Fakhar Zaman and urged the team to "risk" him.

“On these true wickets in India, most games will be high-scoring. With Fakhar you can expect anything, he will fire in one out of five games but you have to take that risk with him,” the former cricketer added.

Babar Azam’s men failed to defend 345 in their warm-up game against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Friday as the Kiwis romped home to victory.