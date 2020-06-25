×
Pakistan Cricket Board wants written assurances from BCCI regarding visas for upcoming World Cups in India

  • The Pakistan cricket team last toured India in December 2012 for a bilateral series.
  • The PCB does not want to face hassle in getting visas for the two upcoming World Cups in India.
Modified 25 Jun 2020, 15:01 IST
Photo source: The Daily Star

The PakistanCricket Board (PCB) has requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to obtain written assurances from the Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI), which would guarantee that the Pakistan cricket team will not face problems in getting visas to India for the 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

“We are also looking at the fact that the ICC World Cups are to be hosted in India in 2021 and 2023 and we have already asked the ICC to give us written assurances from BCCI that we will not face any problems getting visas and clearance to play in India,” Pakistan cricket's CEO Wasim Khan said in an interview on the YouTube Cricket Baaz Channel.

Reports further said that the Pakistan Cricket Board wants the assurances in the next few months, and that the ICC executive board will decide in its next meet whether the next World T20 Cup will be hosted by Australia or India.

“The big question now is when the World T20 is held in 2021 will it be hosted by Australia or India as India has the hosting rights for the already scheduled World T20 Cup in 2021,” Mr Khan further added.

On the YouTube show, he also revealed that the ICC members think the the World T20 should be held in the October-November period in 2021 or 2022.

“The way things are, the gap available in 2022 will be used to accommodate the 2020 World T20 if it is not held this year.”

Pakistan cricket team last toured India in 2013

It has been seven years since India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series. The Pakistan cricket team last toured India from 25 December 2012 to 6 January 2013 for three ODIs and two T20Is. After that, the two teams have faced off each other only in ICC and Asian tournaments.

Published 25 Jun 2020, 15:01 IST
Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team
