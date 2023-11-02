Pakistan Cup 2023/24 Points Table: Updated standings after Rawalpindi vs FATA

Lahore Region Whites beat Lahore Region Blues by 67 runs in Match No.1 of the Pakistan Cup 2023-24 on Wednesday, November 1. With the win, the Whites climbed to the top of the table with a net run rate of +1.489. The Blues, on the other hand, are at the bottom with a net run rate of -1.489.

In the second match, Peshawar Region beat Karachi Region Whites by seven wickets after chasing down 206 with three balls to spare. Peshawar are placed fourth in the table with two points and a net run rate of 0.096. The Karachi Whites are placed below them.

Multan Region beat Faisalabad Region by four wickets in the third match after successfully chasing down 215 with 16 balls left in their innings. Multan are placed second in the table with a net run rate of +0.473.

In the last match of the day, Rawalpindi defeated Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) by 16 runs. Rawalpindi are third with a net run rate of +0.356.

Rawalpindi ease past FATA in Pakistan Cup 2023-24

After being put in to bat first, Rawalpindi were bowled out for 170 runs in 42.4 overs. Nasir Nawaz, Zeeshan Malik, Umar Amin, Mubasir Khan, and Taimur Khan got into 20s, but failed to make their starts count.

Sameen Gul and Azaz Khan picked up two wickets apiece for FATA. Usman Shinwari, Irfanullah Shah, Asif Afridi, and Khushdil Shah picked up one wicket apiece.

In the second innings, Rawalpindi bowled FATA out for 154 in 41.2 overs. Mohammad Farooq opened the batting and scored 47 runs off 72 balls with four fours and two sixes. Skipper Khushdil Shah made 38 runs off 54 balls before Nasir Nawaz accounted for his wicket.

With their score at 154 for seven, FATA lost their remaining wickets without scoring a single run as Rawalpindi snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Kashif Ali and Jahandad Khan picked up three wickets each. Bilawal Bhatti cleaned up the tail with two wickets for 27 runs in nine overs.