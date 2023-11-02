The 2023-24 edition of the Pakistan Cup witnessed four matches on Wednesday, November 1. In the first match, Multan beat Faisalabad by four wickets.

While Peshawar beat Karachi Whites by seven wickets in Mirpur in the second match, Lahore Whites beat Lahore Blues by 67 runs in Rawalpindi in the third game.

In the fourth and final match of the day, Rawalpindi defeated FATA by 16 runs in Abbottabad. After putting up 170 on the board, Rawalpindi restricted their opponents to 154.

Lahore Whites are on top of the table with two points and a net run rate of +1.489. Lahore Blues, on the other hand, began their campaign at the bottom with a poor net run rate of -1.489.

Pakistan Cup 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sharjeel Khan of Multan is the leading run-scorer of the Pakistan Cup 2023-24. The left-handed batter has notched 100 runs from a solitary match at a strike-rate of 144.92. On his day, Sharjeel can take the best bowling attacks apart.

Faheem Ashraf is second in the list of top run-getters of the tournaments. The southpaw has scored 60 runs at a strike rate of 76.92. Adil Amin of the Peshawar Region is third, having racked up 57 runs at a strike rate of 77.02.

Zain Khan, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Saleem, and Nabi Gul have also scored half-centuries for their respective teams.

Pakistan Cup 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Ahmed Daniyal of the Lahore Whites is the leading wicket-taker of the Pakistan Cup 2023-24. He picked up a five-wicket haul in the very first match that he played in the tournament.

Mohammad Ilyas of Peshawar Region is second in the list, having picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.88 and a strike rate of 13.50.

Ahmed Bashir, Kashif Ali, Jahandad Khan, Sirajuddin, Mohammad Imran, Danish Aziz, and Khurram Shahzad have picked up three wickets apiece.