Pakistan Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after FATA vs Karachi Region Whites, Match 8

Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) took on Karachi Region Whites in the 8th match of the Pakistan Cup 2023 on Friday, November 3. The game took place at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Karachi Whites won this game by six wickets after chasing down the target of 156 runs in 31.1 overs.

Multan and Peshawar have won both their games so far and are in the first two places on the points tally. Multan has a Net Run Rate of +0.699, while Peshawar has a Net Run Rate of +0.059.

Karachi Whites moved to third place after their win and have a Net Run Rate of +0.734. Lahore Whites and Lahore Blues are in the next two places with a win and a loss each. Lahore Whites have a Net Run Rate of +0.400 while Lahore Blues have a Net Run Rate of +0.278.

Rawalpindi suffered a loss by a margin of one run and slipped to sixth place with a Net Run Rate of +0.167. FATA and Faisalabad are the two teams that have lost all their games so far. FATA are in second-last place with a Net Run Rate of -0.886 and Faisalabad have a Net Run Rate of -1.282.

Sohail Khan and Anwar Ali Shine as Karachi Whites Outclass FATA

The match was reduced to 45 overs per side due to rain. FATA had a disastrous start to their innings and lost half of their wickets for just 65 runs. Only Mohammad Farooq from the top order managed to make a double-digit score.

Mohammad Sarwar had some decent partnerships with the lower middle order. He made 53 runs off 68 deliveries and helped the team reach a total of 155.

Sohail Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Karachi Whites. He picked up three wickets for just 18 runs in 7.2 overs. Anwar Ali also took three wickets and gave away 33 runs in six overs, including a maiden over. Danish Aziz picked two wickets, while Saim Ayub took one.

Karachi Whites had a decent start, and the openers, Shan Masood and Saim Ayub, added 65 runs for the first wicket. Irfanullah Shah dismissed both the openers, but that didn’t affect Karachi’s momentum.

Omair Yousuf and Asad Shafiq added 75 runs for the third wicket, and the job was almost done. Karachi lost two more wickets and crossed the line in the 32nd over with six wickets in hand.