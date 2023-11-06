Pakistan Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after FATA vs Lahore Blues, Match 12

Lahore Whites beat Rawalpindi by four wickets in Match No.9 of the Pakistan Cup 2023. They registered their maiden win of the tournament and are placed sixth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.129. Rawalpindi, on the other hand, tasted their first loss of the tournament and are placed second in the table with a net run rate of 0.466.

In the 10th match, Peshawar beat Multan by four wickets after they chased down 258 with seven balls to spare. With the win, Peshawar consolidated their position on top of the table. Multan are third in the table with four points and a net run rate of 0.392.

In Match No.11, Faisalabad beat Karachi Whites by seven wickets after they chased down a challenging target of 255 with five overs left in their innings. The Whites are placed fifth while Faisalabad moved to seventh in the table.

Lahore Blues defeated Federally Administered Tribal Areas by seven wickets. They chased down 278 with 19 balls left. FATA kept languishing at the bottom with losses in all three matches.

Lahore Blues beat FATA in Pakistan Cup 2023

After being put in to bat first, FATA scored 277 for the loss of eight wickets. Mohammad Farooq and Samiullah scored half-centuries. Usman Shinwari scored an unbeaten 23 off 16 balls to inject momentum into the innings.

Fast bowler Salman Irshad, young Hunain Shah, and Qasim Akram picked up two wickets apiece. Umaid Asif and Hussain Talat accounted for one wicket apiece.

The Blues got home in 41.5 overs after skipper Imran Butt scored a hundred. Butt raced his way to scoring 128 runs off 113 balls with 13 fours and three sixes. Rizwan Hussain was the star of the show after he notched 83 off 72 with nine fours and four sixes.