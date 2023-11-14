Pakistan Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Karachi Whites vs Lahore Blues, Match 28

Peshawar suffered their first defeat of the season against FATA by eight wickets on Monday, November 13. However, they remain at the top of the standings with five wins and one loss. They have 11 points with a net run rate (NRR) of 0.135.

Karachi Whites secured a six-wicket win over Lahore Blues and climbed to the second spot in the standings with nine points and a net run rate of 0.972. Multan, on the other hand, ascended one rank after their win over Rawalpindi. They also have nine points and a NRR of 0.147.

FATA Region also moved one rank up to secure the fourth position after their eight-wicket win over Peshawar. Rawalpindi slipped from second to fifth in the table, they have eight points and a NRR of 0.083.

Faisalabad (4 points), Lahore Blues (4 points), and Lahore Whites (3 points) hold the bottom three spots in the Pakistan Cup 2023 points table.

FATA stun table-toppers Peshawar in final group stage fixture

In the first match of Day 7, Faisalabad scored 293/8 in 45 overs, thanks to Mohammad Faizan and Irfan Khan's contributions with the bat after being asked to bat first.

In the chase, Lahore Whites were bundled out for 191 runs in 43.4 overs. Medium pacer Khurram Shahzad was the wrecker-in-chief for Faisalabad with a four-wicket haul in his nine-over spell, while conceding just 37 runs.

FATA secured an eight-wicket win over Peshawar in the second match of the day. Batting first, Peshawar could score only 112 runs in 33 overs. Usman Khan Shinwari was the standout bowler in the first innings with a fifer.

In reply, FATA completed the chase in 25.3 overs, losing just two wickets. Opener Samiullah Jr scored 64 runs off 74 balls and laced his innings with eight boundaries and one maximum.

In the third game of the day, Rawalpindi suffered a three-wicket defeat against Multan Region. Batting first, Rawalpindi posted 242/9 in 45 overs. Multan chased down the target in 43.2 overs, guided by opener Sharjeel Khan's 106 off 84 balls.

In the last group stage game of the tournament, Karachi Whites bagged a six-wicket win over Lahore Blues. The Lahore-based club racked up a total of 197/9 in 40 overs. In the chase, Karachi Whites looked dominant, winning the game in just 28.4 overs with six wickets in hand.