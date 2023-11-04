Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) faced Karachi Region Whites in the 8th match of the Pakistan Cup 2023 on Friday, November 3, at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The game was reduced to 45 overs per side due to rain.

FATA had a challenging start to their innings, losing half their side with just 65 runs on the board. Mohammad Farooq was the only top-order batter to reach a double-digit score.

However, Mohammad Sarwar played a crucial role and had crucial partnerships with the lower middle order. His contribution of 53 runs off 68 deliveries helped FATA reach a total of 155 runs.

Sohail Khan was the standout bowler for Karachi Whites, taking three wickets for just 18 runs in 7.2 overs. Anwar Ali also claimed three wickets while conceding 33 runs in his six overs, including a maiden over. Danish Aziz secured two wickets, and Saim Ayub chipped in with one.

Karachi Whites enjoyed a strong start to their innings, with openers Shan Masood and Saim Ayub adding 65 runs for the first wicket. Despite Irfanullah Shah dismissing both openers, Karachi's momentum remained unaffected.

Omair Yousuf and Asad Shafiq further solidified the position with a 75-run partnership for the third wicket. Although Karachi lost two more wickets, they successfully achieved the target in the 32nd over with six wickets in hand.

Pakistan Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Tayyab Tahir is the highest run-scorer in the tournament. He has made 116 runs in two games at an average of 58 and a strike rate of 73.41.

Zeeshan Malik is second on this list of batters with the most runs. He has made 104 runs in two games at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 69.33.

Sharjeel Khan has made 100 runs in two games for Multan. He has a batting average of 50 and a strike rate of 142.85. He is the only centurion in the tournament.

Pakistan Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Hunain Shah is one of the two bowlers who have picked a fifer in the tournament so far. He has taken seven wickets in two games at an average of 9.71, an economy of 4.43, and a strike rate of 13.14.

Jahandad Khan is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He has taken six wickets in two games at an average of 13.66, an economy of 4.55, and a strike rate of 18.

Danish Aziz is the leading wicket-taker for Karachi Whites. He has taken five wickets in two games at an average of 13.20, an economy of 3.88, and a strike rate of 20.40.