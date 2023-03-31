Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has expressed his excitement about returning as the consultant director of the men's national team. While Arthur underlined the importance of staying with Derbyshire, he expects the upcoming role to be equally fulfilling.

The South African served as head coach of Pakistan's men's national team from 2016 to 2019. His most significant achievement with the side was winning the 2017 Champions Trophy in England. The former head coach's sacking came as a shock as the PCB appointed Misbah-ul-Haq as his successor.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo on his appointment, the 54-year-old revealed that he has a four-year contract with Derbyshire, but can fit his new assignment well enough. He said:

"I'm very excited by that opportunity because Pakistan is very dear to me. But Derbyshire is as well. That was one of the things that I kept saying to Najam Sethi when he spoke to me - that Derbyshire was really important to me.

"I've got a four-year contract here and I'm only year one into a project. With my proposal and schedule I've put in place, I know that it is possible. But the nitty-gritties, we're just going through at the minute."

Arthur's role will greatly differ from when he served as the head coach. Nevertheless, the veteran coach will have the opportunity to interact with the likes of Babar Azam and Shadab Khan.

"I kept in touch with all those players anyway" - Mickey Arthur

Pakistan cricket team. (Image Credits: Getty)

With the Pakistan cricketers have now matured, the former first-class cricketer highlighted that managing them will be critical. Arthur added:

"I kept in touch with all those players anyway. I've seen them grow up in front of me. The challenge is when I had them they were young boys. They've grown into men with egos now! Managing them is going to be important but I've got great relationships with all of them. I just can't wait to put that all together."

Pakistan's next international assignment is the limited-overs series against New Zealand.

