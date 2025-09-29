"Pakistan are famous for destroying themselves" - Virender Sehwag on Men in Green's batting collapse in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

Former India player Virender Sehwag has criticized Pakistan's batting in the Asia Cup 2025 final. He noted that the Men in Green batters virtually self-destroyed in the summit clash against India.

Ad

Pakistan were bowled out for 146 after Suryakumar Yadav opted to field first in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. The Men in Blue achieved the target with five wickets and two deliveries to spare to win the continental tournament for the ninth time.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Sehwag opined that the Pakistan batters pressed the self-destruct button in the Asia Cup 2025 final.

"This has not happened for the first time with Pakistan. They start well and then try to score too many runs. They are 100/1 and then they think 200-225 should be scored. Everyone tries to hit and get out one after the other," the former India opener said.

Ad

Trending

"Pakistan are famous for destroying themselves. If you get out while batting well, you put pressure on the next batter. So one batter had to stay if the opening partnership was good. I feel Pakistan don't need bowlers to get them out. Their batters get themselves out," he added.

Pakistan were seemingly comfortably placed at 113/1 after 12.4 overs in the Asia Cup 2025 final. However, they then lost nine wickets for 33 runs to be bundled out for a below-par score.

Ad

"The shot selection was horrible" - Virender Sehwag on Pakistan's batting in the Asia Cup 2025 final

Fakhar Zaman was one of only three Pakistan batters to reach double digits in the Asia Cup 2025 final. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Virender Sehwag questioned Pakistan's shot selection, particularly criticizing Fakhar Zaman for his dismissal.

Ad

"I would say the shot selection was not right. We can say the Indian bowlers bowled well, which they did to an extent, but the shot selection was horrible. Fakhar Zaman, who was set, got out to a wide ball," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that the Pakistan opener virtually threw away his wicket when he needed to stay in the middle to help his team reach a 180-plus score.

Ad

"You had played out the powerplay and had reached 45 or 46 easily, and then you played that shot to get out. I think he disappointed a lot because one set batter had to stay if Pakistan had to reach 180-190," Sehwag observed.

Fakhar Zaman was caught by Kuldeep Yadav at backward point off Varun Chakaravarthy's bowling for a 35-ball 46. Sahibzada Farhan (57 off 38) and Saim Ayub (14 off 11) were the only other Pakistan players to reach double digits.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news