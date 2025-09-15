Pakistan fan wears Team India jersey on top during IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Sep 15, 2025 10:56 IST
India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets (Source: Getty)

A video of a fan has gone viral after he wore India’s jersey over his Pakistan one during the Asia Cup 2025 clash. The two teams faced off in the sixth match of the multi-nation tournament on Sunday, September 14, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ad

Batting first, Pakistan struggled to put up a competitive total, finishing at 127/9 in their 20 overs. Kuldeep Yadav starred for India, taking 3/18 in four overs, while Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah contributed with two wickets each.

In reply, Abhishek Sharma blasted 31 off 13 balls, striking four fours and two sixes, while Tilak Varma contributed a run-a-ball 31. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav guided India to victory, finishing unbeaten on 47 off 37 balls as the Men in Blue won by seven wickets with 25 balls to spare.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Amid this, a clip of a supporter in the stands went viral, showing him wearing a Pakistan shirt before putting on an India one over it, stealing the spotlight.

Watch the video here:

Ad

With back-to-back wins, the Men in Blue now lead Group A with four points from two games.

“I had my plans and executed them” - India’s Kuldeep Yadav reacts to match-winning spell against Pakistan

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was named Player of the Match for his impressive figures of 3/18 in four overs against Pakistan. Reacting to his performance during the post-game presentation, he said [as quoted by Cricbuzz]:

Ad
“Simple. Just execute the plans. Just see who is batting and react accordingly. I had my plans and executed them. The first ball is always a wicket-taking ball, just have to go with that mindset and execute that wicket-taking ball. The batter may be set but he's facing me for the first time. I still feel I really need to work on my bowling. Sometimes I feel I use too many variations.”

Kuldeep Yadav leads the Asia Cup 2025 wicket charts with seven scalps from two games.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications