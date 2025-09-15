Pakistan fan wears Team India jersey on top during IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

A video of a fan has gone viral after he wore India’s jersey over his Pakistan one during the Asia Cup 2025 clash. The two teams faced off in the sixth match of the multi-nation tournament on Sunday, September 14, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.Batting first, Pakistan struggled to put up a competitive total, finishing at 127/9 in their 20 overs. Kuldeep Yadav starred for India, taking 3/18 in four overs, while Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah contributed with two wickets each.In reply, Abhishek Sharma blasted 31 off 13 balls, striking four fours and two sixes, while Tilak Varma contributed a run-a-ball 31. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav guided India to victory, finishing unbeaten on 47 off 37 balls as the Men in Blue won by seven wickets with 25 balls to spare.Amid this, a clip of a supporter in the stands went viral, showing him wearing a Pakistan shirt before putting on an India one over it, stealing the spotlight.Watch the video here:With back-to-back wins, the Men in Blue now lead Group A with four points from two games.“I had my plans and executed them” - India’s Kuldeep Yadav reacts to match-winning spell against PakistanLeft-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was named Player of the Match for his impressive figures of 3/18 in four overs against Pakistan. Reacting to his performance during the post-game presentation, he said [as quoted by Cricbuzz]:“Simple. Just execute the plans. Just see who is batting and react accordingly. I had my plans and executed them. The first ball is always a wicket-taking ball, just have to go with that mindset and execute that wicket-taking ball. The batter may be set but he's facing me for the first time. I still feel I really need to work on my bowling. Sometimes I feel I use too many variations.”Kuldeep Yadav leads the Asia Cup 2025 wicket charts with seven scalps from two games.