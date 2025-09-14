  • home icon
  Suryakumar Yadav finishes in style with a terrific 6 as India secure thumping 7-wicket win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 [Watch]

Suryakumar Yadav finishes in style with a terrific 6 as India secure thumping 7-wicket win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Sep 14, 2025 23:54 IST
India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Suryakumar Yadav finished unbeaten on 47 off 37 balls (Source: Getty)

India’s skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, closed the game with a brilliant six as the Men in Blue secured a commanding win over Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2025 game. The contest was played on Sunday, September 14, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Chasing 128, Abhishek Sharma played a brilliant cameo, scoring 31 off 13 balls, including four fours and two sixes, while Shubman Gill was dismissed cheaply for 10. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma then added 56 runs for the third wicket off 52 balls before the latter was dismissed for a run-a-ball 31.

On the fifth ball of the 16th over, Pakistan’s Sufiyan Muqeem bowled a length delivery outside off, which Suryakumar Yadav sent soaring into the deep mid-wicket stands, ending the contest in style.

Watch the video here:

Suryakumar finished unbeaten on 47 off 37 balls, hitting five fours and a six, while Shivam Dube contributed 10* off seven deliveries as India sealed a thumping seven-wicket win with 25 balls to spare.

Outstanding bowling effort helps India restrict Pakistan to just 127

Earlier in the game, after opting to bat first, Pakistan got off to a rocky start, with Saim Ayub falling for a golden duck to Hardik Pandya’s first legitimate delivery. Jasprit Bumrah struck in the following over, dismissing Mohammad Haris for just three runs. Axar Patel then picked up two quick wickets, sending Fakhar Zaman (17) and captain Salman Agha (3) back to the pavilion.

The momentum swung further in the 13th over when Kuldeep Yadav produced a sensational double strike, removing Hasan Nawaz (5) and Mohammad Nawaz (0) on consecutive deliveries. Shaheen Afridi tried to stabilize the innings in the final overs, finishing unbeaten on 33 off 16 balls, including four sixes, as Pakistan managed 127/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Kuldeep was India’s standout bowler, finishing with 3/18 from four overs, while Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah contributed two wickets each.

Edited by Dev Sharma
