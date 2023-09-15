"Pakistan had the final in their sights"- Shoaib Akhtar disappointed as Sri Lanka knock Pakistan out of Asia Cup 2023

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar was utterly disappointed to see the Men in Green crash out of the Asia Cup after their defeat to Sri Lanka in the Super Fours stage in Colombo on Thursday, September 14.

The Lankans chased down a stiff target of 252 in a 42-over-a-side game on the final ball to hand Pakistan a heartbreaking exit. The likes of Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka starred in the chase, with the latter holding his nerves and hitting the winning runs in a last-ball thriller.

In a video on his YouTube channel after Pakistan's loss to Sri Lanka, here's what Shoaib Akhtar had to say about how impressed he was with debutant Zaman Khan:

"Pakistan are out of the tournament. Whatever chance they had at the end was made by Zaman Khan. Shaheen also picked wickets but it was Zaman who bowled really well. Pakistan had the final in their sights which the whole world wanted to watch, but unfortunately, they have been knocked out."

He further added:

"The India-Pakistan final that so many wanted to see is still not possible. But Sri Lanka deserved to play the final. Very well-deserved. Period."

Shoaib Akhtar praised Asalanka for game awareness

With two runs needed off the final ball, Asalanka placed the ball behind square leg for a couple of runs instead of going for a glory shot. Shoaib Akhtar was impressed with the presence of mind shown by the southpaw and wants Pakistan to learn such cricketing smarts.

On this, Akhtar stated:

"Asalanka has the ability to hit big shots. But look how clever he was as he just placed the ball for two runs. This is the maturity that players have and the idea that they have about rotating strike and pacing the innings, the same I want from Pakistan."

Sri Lanka have momentum on their side and could fancy their chances to defend their title against India on Sunday, September 17.