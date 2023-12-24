Pakistan government bars PCB from selling PSL and international media rights - Reports 

Pakistan's government has reportedly barred the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) from selling the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and international media rights for two years.

The government’s directive came as the Cricket Managing Committee began the process of inviting bids for the sale of PSL and international cricket media rights. The development has also prevented the PCB from releasing its schedule for the upcoming ninth edition of the PSL.

A reliable source told PTI on Sunday, December 24:

"The government's Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (sports) has issued a notification to the board making it clear that from now on, the CMC/PCB has to seek permission from the government before signing any major deal."

The notification prevents the PCB from continuing normal day-to-day functions. The PCB was expecting to earn nearly 8-9 billion PKR from the sale of PSL and international media rights.

As per reports, 7-8 tenders have been suspended related to the league’s operations after the mandate. Meanwhile, there is uncertainty about whether the cricket board would be able to sell media rights at good rates.

According to ESPNCricinfo, technical bids for the PSL broadcast were due to be submitted by December 22, but after the meeting between the Prime Minister and PCB’s Cricket Managing Committee (CMC) head Zaka Ashraf, potential bidders were informed by the PCB that the process would be delayed. The bidding for the broadcast and media rights for the PSL has been delayed by two weeks to the beginning of January.

PCB’s Zaka Ashraf postpones his planned visit to Australia over PSL and international media rights decision

Zaka Ashraf has postponed his visit to Australia following the development. He will meet Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar, who is also the chief patron of PCB, to resolve the issue regarding media rights.

The notification, requiring approval for key decisions by the board, is seen as a vote of no-confidence against Ashraf, whose term was recently extended for three months till February 4, 2024. The CMC was asked to hold regional associations’ elections and form a board of governors to elect a new PCB chairman.

The PCB has witnessed a slew of chairmen over the last few years. Since Ehsan Mani (August 2018-August 2021), the cricket board has welcomed three new chairpersons, with none of them lasting long.

These include Rameez Raja (September 2021-December 2022), Najam Sethi (December 2022- June 2023) and Zaka Ashraf (July 2023 – February 4, 2024*).

