Pakistan set to host West Indies for three-match T20I series in 2023 

Pakistan will play host to the West Indies in early 2023 for a three-match T20I series. This will mark the Caribbean's third visit to Pakistan in the space of 12 months. West Indies are already scheduled to tour the nation on June 2022 to play the postponed ODI series.

The 2021 T20 World Cup semifinalists recently competed in a three-match T20I series against West Indies on home soil. Pakistan emerged as winners by a comprehensive 3-0 margin. The tour was marred with a bout of COVID-19 whcih infected 5 members, including 3 players namely Shai Hope, Akael Hossain and Justin Greaves.

West Indies were forced to field a squad of second-string players for the final T20I, with seven first-team members being ineligible to take the field. Authorities from both nations' cricketing boards arrived at a decision for the ODI series to be played at a later date.

West Indies' tour of Pakistan in 2023 is likely to take place before the Pakistan Super League (PSL) commences. The Pakistan Cricket Board stated in a press release:

"West Indies will play three Twenty20 Internationals in the build up to the HBL Pakistan Super League 2023. The West Indies team are already scheduled to play ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League ODIs in June 2022 to make up for the postponed December 2021 matches due to an increased number of Covid-19 cases in their side."

Pakistan have a stacked home season in 2022-23

The latter half of 2021 saw New Zealand and England call off their tours to Pakistan over security concerns. However, the nation is set to play host to the likes of Australia, New Zealand and West Indies in the upcoming calendar year.

Australia will tour Pakistan for a fully fledged series comprising of 3 Tests, 3 ODIs and a one-off T20I in the March-April window. New Zealand, on the other hand, will visit Pakistan twice to make up for the postponed series in October 2021. The first trip, in December 2022, will be two Tests as part of the ongoing WTC cycle and three ODIs adhering to the ODI World Cup Super League. The Blackcaps will return on April 2023 to play a limited-overs series consisting of 5 ODIs and 5 T20Is.

