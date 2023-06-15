"Pakistan themselves don't have an interest in playing Test cricket" - Salman Butt on WTC 2023-25 schedule

Former captain Salman Butt believes that the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) isn't Pakistan's priority at the moment, suggesting that the Men in Green are more interested in playing white-ball cricket.

He pointed out that Pakistan are scheduled to play 14 matches in the upcoming WTC 2023-25 cycle, which are fewer compared to the fixtures of England (21), India (19), and Australia (19).

Butt opined that Babar Azam and Co. wouldn't be bothered by this, claiming that the team wants to play more T20Is than red-ball games.

"Pakistan themselves don't have an interest in playing Test cricket, so why should we be complaining about having fewer matches? We tell other boards to reduce Test matches and add more T20I matches instead. Our cricket intellect has become so poor that we want to give up Test cricket for T20Is," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

The forthcoming cycle is set to kick off with the much-anticipated Ashes series between arch-rivals England and Australia. The opening encounter is set to begin on Friday, June 16, at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Pakistan are scheduled to play seven home and as many away matches in WTC 2023-25 cycle

Pakistan are slated to play seven home Tests in the 2023-25 cycle. The Babar Azam-led side will play on their home soil against England, West Indies, and Bangladesh.

They will also play seven away matches. Pakistan will tour Australia, South Africa, and Sri Lanka for red-ball matches. The side will hope to make amends this time around after failing to impress in the recently concluded cycle.

With just four wins from 14 Tests and a PCT of 38.1, they finished seventh in the points table in the 2021-23 cycle.

India and Australia were the two teams that qualified for the WTC 2023 final. Australia secured a comprehensive 209-run victory in the summit clash at The Oval.

