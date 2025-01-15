Pakistan legend unveils jacket for 2025 Champions Trophy winners

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to take place in February next month in Pakistan and Dubai. Ahead of the marquee ODI event, former Pakistan pacer and legendary cricketer Wasim Akram unveiled the jacket for the winners of the tournament.

The ICC posted a video on social media, where the winner's jacket was unveiled by the legendary fast bowler.

“The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy represents the best of the best. Winning the jacket signifies putting everything on the line for glory. This tournament will see the strongest team emerge victorious, as every game will be a high-pressure battle with no room for rest," Wasim said while unveiling the winners jacket.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Wasim added that the jacket serves as a badge of honor worn by those who achieve cricketing greatness.

“The coat represents a champion’s relentless pursuit of excellence and serves as a badge of honour worn by those who achieve cricketing greatness,” he added.

Watch the video of the jacket unveiling by Wasim Akram posted by ICC on X (formerly Twitter) here:

Neutral venue for India matches at Champions Trophy 2025

The ICC earlier announced that India's matches for the Champions Trophy 2025 will be held in Dubai. The Men in Blue refused to travel to Pakistan for the marquee event due to political tensions between the two countries.

While Pakistan will host the tournament, India's matches will take place in Dubai. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the final if the Men in Blue make it to the summit clash. Otherwise, Lahore will play host for the. Champions Trophy final.

With the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) adopting a hybrid model for the upcoming Champions Trophy, cricketing boards of both nations have reached an agreement where Pakistan will play their matches at neutral venues whenever there is an ICC tournament in India till 2028.

The much-awaited schedule for the Champions Trophy was finally announced after the two boards agreed upon the hybrid model.

“This will apply to the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 (hosted by Pakistan), set to be played in February and March 2025, as well as the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (hosted by India) and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (hosted by India and Sri Lanka),” the ICC had released a statement on the hybrid model earlier.

