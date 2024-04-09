Pakistan name 3 uncapped players for T20I series against New Zealand; Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim recalled

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the much-anticipated squad for the five-game T20I series against New Zealand, beginning on April 18 in Rawalpindi. Usman Khan and Muhammad Irfan Khan are the two uncapped players, while Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim have been recalled after they decided to come out of retirement.

Usman was the second-highest run-getter in the 2024 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), slamming 430 runs in seven innings at an average of 107.50 alongside two centuries. Irfan also had a fruitful season of PSL, accumulating 171 runs in nine matches at an average of 42.75 and a strike rate of 140.16. Although Abrar Ahmed has played in Tests, the leg-spinner remains uncapped in the shortest format for Pakistan.

Abrar was part of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 9 and picked up 16 wickets in 10 innings at 19.56. He is the second spinner alongside Usama Mir, with the selectors also naming five non-travelling reserves.

Imad Wasim played a vital role in Islamabad United's title win this year, picking up 12 wickets in as many games, including a fifer and scoring some crucial runs down the order. Amir performed decently, snaring 10 scalps in 9 games.

Squad: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, and Zaman Khan.

Non-travelling reserves: Haseebullah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, and Salman Ali Agha.

Pakistan think tank addresses the squad selections

Pakistan team management.

Pakistan batting coach Mohammed Yousuf feels Usman and Irfan Khan have earned their spots in the team and expects them to seal their slots ahead of an important year for them.

"On behalf of the selection committee, I extend heartfelt congratulations to Muhammad Irfan Khan and Usman Khan on their inclusion in the Pakistan men’s cricket team for the upcoming home series against New Zealand," Yousuf said in a release. "Both players have undeniably earned their spots through a string of consistent, outstanding performances.

"We hold great optimism and belief in their potential to become key impact players, yet recognise that this requires ongoing dedication and effort."

Senior team manager Wahab Riaz justified Amir's and Imad's inclusion stating that Haris Rauf's injury and Mohammad Nawaz's struggles meant they had to recall the pair.

"The decision to include Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir was a straightforward one, given their availability for selection and considering Haris Rauf's injury and Mohammad Nawaz's current form. Both Amir and Imad possess undeniable match-winning capabilities, and we trust they will consistently deliver strong performances to bolster the team's objectives," Riaz said.

The Men in Green also have T20I series against Ireland and England before the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and the West Indies.

