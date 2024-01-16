Cricket
  • Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Rawalpindi Women vs Lahore Women (Updated) ft. Sidra Amin and Nashra Sandhu

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jan 16, 2024 23:42 IST
Pakistan National Women
Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 Most Runs List

A total of three matches were played on Tuesday, January 16, in the Pakistan National Women's T20 2024. Quetta Women were up against Multan Women in the fourth match, while Peshawar Women and Karachi Women locked horns in the fifth match. In the sixth match, Rawalpindi Women took on Lahore Women.

Quetta won the toss and elected to bowl against Multan, who posted a total of 129 runs for the loss of three wickets. Gull Feroza was the highest scorer as she played a knock of 75 runs off 81 deliveries. Anam Amin was the only bowler who managed to pick wickets for Quetta.

Meanwhile, Quetta could make only 108 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Dua Majid was the highest scorer with 42 runs off 81 deliveries and was the only batter who managed to make more than 15 runs. Quetta lost the match by 21 runs.

In the match between Peshawar and Karachi, Peshawar won the toss and elected to field. Karachi had a great outing with the bat and scored 183 runs for the loss of two wickets. Muneeba Ali was the highest scorer for Karachi and made 64 runs off 47 deliveries. Momina Riasat and Salwa Raheem picked one wicket each for Peshawar.

Peshawar could make only 82 runs at the end of the 20th over mark. Only three batters managed to reach double digits and lost the match by a huge margin of 101 runs.

Lahore won the toss and elected to bat against Rawalpindi in the sixth match. Sidra Amin played a crucial role with the bat for Lahore, scoring 85 runs off 93 deliveries. Her innings helped Lahore post a total of 160 runs for the loss of three wickets.

Rawalpindi made only 119 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs and lost the match by 41 runs. Ghulam Fatima and Nashra Sandhu were the pick of the bowlers for Lahore and took three wickets each.

Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 Most Runs List

POSPLAYERTEAMMatchesInnsRunsNOHSAVGSR100504S6S
1Javeria Khan"}">Javeria KhanKarachi Women22125174125130.2102170
2Sidra AminLahore Women22116285--141.4601172
3Gull FerozaMultan Women227617576108.570190
4Fareeha MehmoodQuetta Women22680633495.7701110
5Muneeba AliKarachi Women226406432148.840182
6Aleena ShahPeshawar Women22571445769.5100100
7Gull RukhMultan Women22520382688.140080
8Dua MajidQuetta Women22420422185.710030
9Sadaf ShamasLahore Women224113541107.890080
10Yusra AmirKarachi Women224013940111.110041

Javeria Khan is still the leading run-scorer having scored 125 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 130.21. Sidra Amin has jumped to second place from fifth and has amassed 116 runs in two matches. Gull Feroza is in the third position and has scored 76 runs at a strike rate of 108.57.

Fareeha Mehmood has slipped to fourth place from second and has 68 runs to her name in two matches. Muneeba Ali is the fifth-highest run-scorer at the moment with 64 runs in two matches.

Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 Most Wickets List

POSPLAYERTEAMMatchesWKTSRunsBBIAVGECONSR4W5W
1Ghulam FatimaLahore Women26353-135.834.38800
2Nashra SundhuLahore Women25213-204.22.938.600
3Tania SaeedRawalpindi Women23193-46.336.33600
4Khairun NisaQuetta Women23273-1494.51200
5Waheeda Akhtar"}">Waheeda AkhtarRawalpindi Women23272-193.861400
6Anam AminQuetta Women23402-2413.3351600
7Aliya RiazRawalpindi Women23462-1315.337.671200
8Areesha NoorLahore Women23522-3017.336.51600
9Aima SaleemRawalpindi Women2281-144600
10Samina AftabMultan Women12202-20106.67900

Ghulam Fatima has moved to first place from second having picked six wickets in two matches. Nashra Sandhu is next with five wickets to her name. Meanwhile, Tania Saeed, Khairun Nisa, and Waheeda Akhtar have picked up three wickets each occupying the next three places respectively.

Edited by Aditya Singh
