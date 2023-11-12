"Pakistan need to forget about their bowling reputation" - Ramiz Raja questions side's pace-bowling following dismal 2023 World Cup

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja dismissed the notion that the Men in Green have one of the strongest pace attacks in world cricket.

Pakistan failed alarmingly following a solid 2-0 start, losing five of their next seven games. It meant that the side finished fifth on the points table and did not qualify for the semi-final for a third consecutive ODI World Cup.

With speedster Naseem Shah being ruled out due to injury pre-tournament, the onus was on Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf to shore up the pace attack. While the duo picked up 18 and 16 wickets in the nine games, they were expensive, with Afridi conceding runs at almost six per over and Rauf at 6.74.

Speaking to Star Sports following Pakistan's defeat to England in their final outing, Raja wanted the think tank to identify replacements.

"I think Pakistan need to forget about their bowling reputation. They were limited as Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf had to be played in every match. And look at how expensive they have been. Pakistan need to find replacements," Raja said.

Rauf conceded 533 runs in the World Cup, the most by a Pakistan bowler and the second most overall in a single edition. Meanwhile, Afridi set the unwanted record for the most expensive spell by a Pakistan bowler in a World Cup with 90 off his 10 overs against New Zealand.

"13 to 14 fast bowlers on the domestic circuit that are clocking over 140 kmph" - Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja further continued on the Pakistan pace attack by stating there are several pacers with the ability to clock high speeds in their domestic circuit.

The former batter also wanted the selectors to move away from form and reputation by selecting based on the players who want to win badly.

"There are around 13 to 14 fast bowlers on the domestic circuit that are clocking over 140 kmph. So there are options and opportunities available and Pakistan must forget about their reputation, look at form, figures and numbers and look at the guys who want it badly. At times Pakistan did not want it badly enough and hence, this hot and cold performance," said Raja.

Despite blatantly stating that he did not enjoy Pakistan's performance in the World Cup, Raja was impressed with Mohammad Wasim Jr's showing.

"Not really (if Raja had some joy watching Pakistan in the World Cup). Pakistan seemed to have found a good No.3 pacer in Mohammad Wasim Jr, who was good in bits and pieces. His approach is healthy; he hits the ball hard as well," added Raja.

Wasim played only the final four matches and picked up ten wickets at an impressive 21.50 average.

Following their ouster from the World Cup, Pakistan will next embark on the tour of Australia for a three-Test series.