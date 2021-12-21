Pakistan opener Abid Ali diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome

Pakistan batsman Abid Ali has been diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) statement confirmed on Tuesday.

The opener was rushed to a hospital after complaining of severe chest pain while playing for Central Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. A PCB statement read:

"Abid was taken immediately to a cardiac hospital where he was diagnosed as a case of Acute Coronary Syndrome. He is under the care of a consultant cardiologist who is liaising with the PCB medical team regarding further treatment. He is currently stable."

PCB Media @TheRealPCBMedia



Details here ⤵️

pcb.com.pk/press-release-… PCB statement on Abid AliDetails here ⤵️ PCB statement on Abid AliDetails here ⤵️ pcb.com.pk/press-release-…

Acute coronary syndrome is a term used to narrate a range of conditions associated with sudden, reduced blood flow to the heart.

Incidentally, Abid Ali was batting on 61 when he complained twice of chest pain. It was then the Central Punjab medical team decided to shift him to the hospital where he was taken care of.

Abid Ali is the fifth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket in 2021

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



(📹: Abid Ali made sure everyone was fed at lunch in Dhaka 😺(📹: @TheRealPCB Abid Ali made sure everyone was fed at lunch in Dhaka 😺(📹: @TheRealPCB) https://t.co/w95kEduAY3

The 34-year-old batsman has been Pakistan's highest run-scorer in the red-ball format ever since he made his Test debut in 2019. In 2021 alone, Abid Ali is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the world with 695 runs in nine Tests at an astounding average of 48.87, including a double-hundred against Zimbabwe.

In the most recent series against Bangladesh, Abid, who was adjudged the Player of the Series, amassed 263 runs at 87.66. After spending 12 seasons in the domestic circuit, Abid Ali made his Test debut against Sri Lanka. Since then, he has played 16 Tests, scoring 1180 runs at 49.16, including four centuries and three fifties.

Also Read Article Continues below

Abid Ali has continued his stellar international form in domestic cricket, playing for Central Punjab. Ali has already accumulated 766 runs from six games, including three centuries.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar