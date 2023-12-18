Pakistan to play a 2-day practice game against Victoria XI before Boxing Day Test

Pakistan will feature in a two-day practice game with Victoria XI ahead of the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The two-day practice match will take place at Junction Oval on December 22 and 23.

The practice fixture wasn't part of the original schedule, but concerns about Pakistan adjusting to the conditions prompted the Men in Green to request an extra warm-up match.

Led by new Test skipper Shan Masood, Pakistan struggled with the bat in the opening Test in Perth, characterized by getting bowled out for 89 on Day 4 to go down 1-0 in the three-match series. The upcoming practice fixture will also allow the visitors to try out more than 11 players.

Pakistan coach and team director Mohammad Hafeez underlined the need for players to be put into match scenarios against Victoria XI so they are in good stead ahead of the contest in Melbourne.

"That [the Victoria tour game] was something extra we added into the schedule because it wasn't there earlier. We wanted to have more practice rather than only one practice game. That had first-class status, so we couldn't give all the bowlers the chance to have a feel. That's the reason we wanted to have this practice game, so more guys could get a feel of a match scenario; we felt that would work well. We will definitely plan accordingly," he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

The Victoria XI boast international-level players like Will Pucovski and Marcus Harris - both of whom are contenders to replace David Warner in the Test team when he retires. Peter Handscomb will lead the side.

"We're grateful to CA for accepting our request and providing this facility" - Pakistan coach

Hafeez added that Pakistan have requested Cricket Australia (CA) to give them conditions similar to that of the Boxing Day Test to help the Men in Green prepare in the best way possible.

"The conditions we get fall under Cricket Australia's domain. We have requested similar conditions to the Test match so that our players can take advantage of these conditions. This game was not part of the tour but I wanted our players to have match-scenario style practice. We're grateful to CA for accepting our request and providing this facility. We will try to learn from this in the most effective possible way," he explained.

Pakistan's bowling unit shone in Perth, with debutants Khurram Shahzad and Aamer Jamal making their mark.