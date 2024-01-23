Pakistan players consider terminating central contracts after recurring squabbles with PCB over NOCs - Reports 

Pakistani cricketers are frustrated with the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision not to award a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for their participation in certain overseas T20 leagues. The issue has elevated to such a level that several players are considering ending their central contract with the PCB altogether.

Mohammad Haris was recently denied a NOC for participating in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The batter had already arrived in Bangladesh to prepare for the tournament and represent the Chattogram Challengers. However, he had to return to Pakistan after the PCB did not change their stance. Apart from Haris, other players like Zaman Khan and Fakhar Zaman were also denied NOCs.

"The matter has come to a head because recently the board refused NOCs to some players including Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Haris to play in the Bangladesh Premier League on the grounds that they had already played two leagues besides the Pakistan Super League," a source told the PTI.

Haris Rauf also had issues getting his NOC for the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 season. The PCB had asked him to partake in the domestic T20 competition first, and his absence from the Test squad for the Australian tour also did not help things.

The PCB is also hesitant about approving NOCs for the other ongoing T20 leagues in the form of the SA20 and the ILT20.

"The players feel that when there is no Pakistan assignment before the PSL why should the board stop them from playing in other leagues where they have good contracts," another source told PTI.

The current guidelines for players partaking in only a maximum of two overseas leagues apart from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) were introduced under the regime of Zaka Ashraf as chairman.

PCB has issued NOCs for Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam to compete in ILT20 and BPL

Pakistan's top stars, Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi, are also contracted to overseas T20 leagues. Babar is currently representing the Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), while Afridi has also been signed by the Desert Vipers in the ILT20.

The Men in Green's preparation for the 2024 T20 World Cup started on an ominous note under Shaheen Afridi. They lost the five-match T20I series against New Zealand by a 4-1 margin, with the changes made by Mohammed Hafeez and the rest of the team management not working out well.

