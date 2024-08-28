Pakistan ring changes to their squad ahead of must-win 2nd Test vs Bangladesh

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Aug 28, 2024 14:51 IST
Pakistan national cricket team. (Credits: Twitter)
Pakistan national cricket team. (Credits: Twitter)

Desperate to level the two-Test series against Bangladesh, Pakistan have rung changes to their squad ahead of the second match, which begins on Friday, August 30. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed and all-rounder Kamran Ghulam have been recalled to the squad after being released ahead of the first Test in Rawalpindi.

Both players had featured for the Pakistan Shaheens after being released from the Test squad, participating in the four-day fixture against Bangladesh A at the Islamabad Club from August 20 to 23. Abrar took four wickets in the only innings the Shaheens had bowled. Ghulam, meanwhile, made 34 runs and bowled six wicketless overs.

Aamer Jamal, who had been released to work on his fitness at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore, has also been recalled. However, his selection depends on his fitness levels. Shaheen Shah Afridi has also rejoined the squad after the management released him shortly.

also-read-trending Trending

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal (subject to fitness), Abrar Ahmed, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper) and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Pakistan lose their first-ever Test to Bangladesh

Bangladesh national cricket team. (Credits: BCB Twitter)
Bangladesh national cricket team. (Credits: BCB Twitter)

Shan Masood and his men suffered a humiliating ten-wicket loss to Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, going down 0-1 in the series. With Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto winning the toss and choosing to field first, the home side declared at 448/6, headlined by centuries from Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan.

Nevertheless, Bangladesh did not back down and delivered a strong batting performance of their own, racking up 565, spearheaded by Mushfiqur Rahim's 191. The visiting spinners came into the party to bowl the opposition out for 146, leaving themselves only 30 to chase down.

Zakir Hasan hit the winning runs to seal the win for Bangladesh.

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी